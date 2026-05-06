Most Concerning Question Marks Commanders Face With Rookie Joshua Josephs

Adam Peters and the Washington Commanders didn't need to be flashy when it came to the 2026 NFL Draft, and while they did make a splash thanks to Sonny Styles sliding to them seventh overall, the rest of the rookie class can best be defined as finding the best value.

No player exemplifies that more than the Commanders' fifth-round pick, EDGE Joshua Josephs out of the University of Tennessee. Josephs was widely expected to be a top-75 talent in the year's draft, but he ultimately became a massive steal for Washington at pick 147.

While he is widely considered one of the biggest "steals" of the draft, there are question marks surrounding how impactful he will be at the next level, carrying some major boom-or-bust risk.

Value vs. Project

The value is obvious for Josephs, who enters the league with the size, athleticism, and explosive first step that defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will be foaming at the mouth to have, but his scouting reports have consistently highlighted a lack of a refined pass rush. Especially when it comes to his pass rush toolbox.

The NFL is the highest level of professional football one can make it to, but having elite athleticism and talent alone isn't going to lead to much success. If Josephs is unable to develop a secondary move or improve his hand-fighting when becoming engaged with NFL offensive linemen early in his career, he risks becoming a liability at the edge position who overpursues and loses contain.

Josephs will be entering Washington as a rotational edge player, given their already deep unit, which should give him ample time to develop and learn while also gaining valuable live reps along the way.

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's a project; there's no doubt about that. We've already noted some of the concerns when it comes to Joseph's physical inabilities, but he will also need to improve the cognitive side of his game as well.

Josephs needs to play with more anticipation, as he often reacts to a play rather than diagnosing it before the snap. And in a division like the NFC East, where there is tons of talent at the skill positions and at quarterback who can use his explosiveness against him, being reactive can quickly get Josephs yanked to the sideline.

The value is not to be forgotten in everything, but the truth of the matter is that Josephs is still a work in progress, which is likely why we saw him fall to the fifth round. If the Commanders can develop the raw talent that is there with him and turn him into a well-rounded defensive end or outside linebacker, they will have gotten the biggest steal of the 2026 draft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.