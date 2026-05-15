Most Important Commanders Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Everyone had been waiting on Drake's Iceman release, sorry, I meant the NFL schedule release, and we now have that with plenty of storylines to go along with it.

The Washington Commanders put in the work to restructure their roster this offseason after a lackluster season, and will have plenty of opportunities to prove that they are contenders once again after their 5-12 output last year.

Amongst the storylines will be the opportunity for the Commanders to exact revenge for losses a season ago, and we have identified the biggest ones following the official schedule announcement.

Week 16 at Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest revenge game on the calendar, the Commanders will head on the road late in the season to get their lick back against the Vikings.

Last season, the Vikings pretty much ended any chance of the playoffs for the Commanders after shellacking them 31-0.

This late-season matchup will give the Commanders a chance to exercise last season's demons, and will give the new pieces and rookies almost a full season of experience in the system, where they can prove they are a more physical and resilient unit than the one that was shutout last season.

Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have become a thorn in the Commanders' side recently, and this early home game against the defending Super Bowl Champions after getting beaten 38-14 by them last season will give them a chance to prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

Last season's game is where we saw Jayden Daniels go down with his dislocated elbow. With Daniels fully healthy and the early-season matchup, the offense can see if it can crack the Seahawks' defense that stifled them last year.

Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFC East teams will always somehow make their way into this list, but after the Cowboys swept the Commanders in 2025, revenge is something of a need more than a want.

Getting the Cowboys in the final game of the 2026 season gives the Commanders a chance to play spoiler against a division rival or solidify themselves as a true contender as they head into the playoffs. Ending the season by denying a rival the chance at the postseason or messing up their seeding is the ultimate form of revenge.

Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles on SNF

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Another NFC East opponent on the revenge list, the Eagles are the most hated team across the league.

The Commanders split the series a season ago, albeit with backups playing in one game, but most of the revenge will still come from 2024 when the Eagles knocked the Commanders out of the playoffs in the NFC Championship game.

On the national stage, the Commanders will get the chance to show off their new weapons against one of the juggernauts in the league.

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Commanders-Falcons will now be playing for the sixth season in a row, and have recently become one of the NFC's consistent grudge matches.

The Falcons have mostly owned this matchup over the years, with the Commanders unable to put full games together and finish. With the history with Marcus Mariota and the Falcons, there will surely be plenty of juice left in this matchup in 2026.

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