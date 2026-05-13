The Commanders May Have a Hard Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

NFL schedule releases are finally here, and the Washington Commanders fan base is excited to see when they will get to see their team play their 2026 opponents.

With opponents known, the strength of schedules has been released based on opponent winning percentage from the 2025-26 season. And for Washington, they sit around the middle of the pack, facing opponents in 2026-27 that carried a combined .502 winning percentage last season.

Each team’s strength of schedule for the upcoming season ahead of Thursday’s schedule release: pic.twitter.com/81g7PQJ6ee — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

While the Commanders know they will have a tough road ahead with the hardest schedule out of all the NFC East teams, depending on how the actual schedule plays out, there is one thing that matters the most: developing the youth within the building.

Growth From Jayden Daniels

The continued development of quarterback Jayden Daniels will be at the forefront of this. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Daniels was plagued by injuries in year two, and will look to stay healthier throughout the course of the season as he looks to replicate his rookie season against some of the NFL's best defenses.

If Daniels can win the chess match against elite defenses like the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Minnesota Vikings, while taking care of his body and the ball, success in 2026 and into the future becomes clear.

Youth Movement on Defense

The Commanders have been adamant on the defensive side of the ball about getting younger and more versatile. Yes, there are still veterans hanging around, but through the draft and free agency, they were able to acquire young, raw talent that is expected to have major roles now and in the future.

Washington could have a rookie, Sonny Styles, wearing the 'green dot' in the middle of the defense, so it will be imperative for the young group to work as a unit if they hope to turn things around from being the worst defense in the league a season ago.

With tough offenses like the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, 49ers, Dallas Cowboys (twice), and the Seattle Seahawks, it is clear that the defense will have to step up to the plate big time if they hope to see immediate success. If they are unable to do so, it shouldn't alert anyone, as any sort of improvement on this side of the ball should be a building block.

Health and Depth

A tougher schedule almost always leads to more physical attrition throughout a grueling NFL season. The Commanders' value they got in free agency, and the NFL Draft in particular, is where this comes into play.

Washington has pretty decent depth across the board at every position other than really cornerback, so they are primed to be able to make it through a season with guys who can be the "next man up" when called upon. It's never ideal to have starters out due to injury, but the Commanders realized after last season that depth is a key component to contending.

With the new young pieces, whether starters or depth, now in place, the Commanders have set themselves up nicely to be able to combat any challenges that may come their way.

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