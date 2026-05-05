National Ranking Ignores Elite Value Adam Peters Found in Commanders 2026 Draft Class

The 2026 NFL Draft is now a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean we are quite done talking about the incoming rookie class.

Adam Peters and company had a plan entering the draft, and it seems as if they were able to accomplish their goals to add to their already lucrative free agency.

Most have been split when it comes to analyzing how well they did, but the majority may have wanted more. That goes for Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo as well, as he has the Washington Commanders' incoming draft class ranked 22nd out of 32 NFL teams in his rookie draft class rankings.

'Lacks Punch'

Looking at the Commanders' draft, they netted the best off-ball linebacker in Sonny Styles with the seventh overall pick, but didn't make their next pick until the third round when they selected wide receiver, Antonio Williams.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) reacts in the first half at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those would be the only two picks within the first two days for Washington, who had to wait until Day 3 for their remaining four picks, spending them on EDGE Joshua Josephs, running back Kaytron Allen, center Matt Gulbin, and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Melo loved the Styles pick, but pointed toward the Commanders' inability to have more draft picks earlier in the draft as a reason behind the ranking, and most notably the fact that Washington's class "lacks punch".

Value... Ignored

Yes, it's easy to see how Melo came to that conclusion, given the lack of high ceiling and firepower, he's completely ignoring the fact that the Commanders had a specific profile of player in mind entering the draft, and the draft capital over expected outcome metric where hidden value lies.

Styles was expected to go within the top five, but he landed in their laps at seven. Many analysts had Williams as a second-rounder, and they were able to get him in the third.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The later picks, Josephs, Allen, and Gulbin, are where we really see how Washington was able to perform highway theft at the highest levels. Josephs was snagged nearly 70 picks later than expected, and while the Commanders have a deep running back room, Allen was a huge steal in the sixth round as Penn State's all-time leading rusher. Gulbin, who only allowed five pressures on 426 snaps for Michigan State in 2025, could eventually find himself as the starting center.

This is how you build a sustainable roster. By not reaching and allowing the board to fall their way, the Commanders nailed their predraft plan by adding toughness, high character, and high-floor players that can contribute in some fashion now, but more so in the future.

It wasn't the most flashy draft, but it is exactly what the Commanders wanted and needed to do to continue maximizing their win-now attitude while also being able to draw that winning window out further than it currently sat at entering the draft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.