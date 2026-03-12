The Washington Commanders have been making major adjustments to their defense this offseason, reshaping the unit through free agency.

A Veteran Pass Rusher Heads to Washington

Their latest move adds another pass rusher, this time from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Commanders signed veteran defensive end Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal worth $4 million, with incentives that could raise it to $7 million.

Omenihu arrives in Washington after spending the last three seasons with the Chiefs. Before joining Kansas City in 2023, he made stops with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. During his time with the Chiefs, Omenihu carved out a role as a reliable rotational pass rusher along the defensive line.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Career Built on Pressure

Over the course of his seven-year NFL career, Omenihu has appeared in 95 games, starting 12. He has recorded 129 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss, along with 23 sacks and 66 quarterback hits.

The 28-year-old could be an ideal rotational piece in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ system because of his versatility. Omenihu can rush off the edge or kick inside and play along the interior of the defensive line when needed.

In addition to his regular-season production, Omenihu has also made an impact in the postseason. He has appeared in 14 playoff games and recorded 5.5 sacks throughout his career.

That experience could prove valuable for a Commanders team looking to establish a more consistent defensive identity. Omenihu will also reunite with former Chiefs teammate Leo Chenal, who joined Washington earlier this week.

Former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Washington Commanders, per his agent @DavidMulugheta of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/wVuKgRTvkp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026

The team’s aggressive approach this offseason reflects an effort to rebuild the defensive front after one of the league’s most underperforming defenses last season. Under general manager Adam Peters and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, the Commanders have made improving the pass rush a clear priority in free agency.

A New Look in Washington

Omenihu now joins newly signed edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson as part of a group expected to bring more pressure and depth to Washington’s defensive front. Even after extending some of their own players, including Drake Jackson and Deatrich Wise Jr., the Commanders still needed additional bodies and proven depth along the line.

Omenihu brings both experience and versatility to Washington’s defensive front. While he has primarily served as a rotational edge rusher throughout his career, his ability to generate pressure could help the Commanders take an important step forward as they continue rebuilding their defense heading into the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.