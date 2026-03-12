Commanders Sign Veteran Colts Safety Nick Cross to Help Secondary

The Washington Commanders are quietly putting together a solid free agent class, emphasizing the defensive side of the ball.

The Commanders have improved all three levels of their defense and recently added their first offensive free agent from outside the organization in tight end Chig Okonkwo, and they have now added Okonkwo's former teammate at the University of Maryland, safety Nick Cross.

Free agent safety Nick Cross is going to the #Commanders, per The Insiders, as they continue to add. It's a 2-year deal worth up to $14M done by @WinSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/kU8HKbdwoM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Cross Returning Home to the DMV

Cross, a native of Bowie, Maryland, attended DeMatha Catholic and played collegiately for Maryland, will fit in extremely well into defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme that values athleticism and versatility.

A two-year, $14 million deal is a smart, value-driven addition for the Commanders, adding youth, physicality, and local ties without having to overpay. Cross is a rising player after becoming a full-time starter this past season with the Indianapolis Colts, and if he is able to remain healthy and produce at the level he was able to just last year, then he will greatly outplay the contract.

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) Mandatory Credit: INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Cross is a box safety who excels against the run with strong tackling abilities and physicality. He is also an excellent blitzer from his strong safety spot, ranking third among safeties in 2025 with 16 pressures, and led free-agent safeties in splash plays with 30. While Cross has shown a knack for coming down into the box, he can also play deep.

The Commanders, unfortunately, owned the league's worst secondary last season, and they have made a concerted effort to ensure that doesn't happen again. Suring up the pass rush will allow for the secondary to attack more aggressively rather than worrying about who is getting behind them, and the addition of Cross, along with Amik Robertson, will help.

It's not known whether Cross was brought in to become the starter ahead of Jeremy Reaves, who was slated to man the strong safety position before Cross was signed, but either way, we should expect both to get run situationally. Cross will be a solid running mate in the backend with Will Harris and Quan Martin as well.

The Commanders have done their due diligence, beefing up their defense to not end up like they did last season. All the additions have been cost-effective with the ability to outplay their contracts, and signing Cross only bookends how well they have done turning things around this offseason when it comes to the defense, with the NFL Draft still on the horizon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.