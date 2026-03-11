Commanders Make Big Move Adding Pass Rush in Free Agency, Signing K'lavon Chaisson

The Washington Commanders have quietly been adding to their defense through their outside free-agent signings, and while they haven't been the most splashy moves, most believe they are under-the-radar and will have a great impact in new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme.

The Commanders still have plenty of cap space to use even after their one "splash" signing of edge Odafe Oweh, and have now added yet another strong pass rusher to their defensive front, signing former New England Patriot K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal.

Sources: #Patriots edge K'Lavon Chaisson is signing with the #Commanders. Another edge for Washington.



The deal is for 1-year and $12M and was done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/nU787oMwAj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Commanders Add to Pass Rush

The Commanders' pass rush was one of the worst in the league in 2025, and the front office clearly noticed this would be an area of great importance this offseason.

Signing Oweh was the big catch, but getting Chaisson only adds icing on the cake, with recently signed linebacker Leo Chenal the cherry on top.

Once thought of as a bust from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, Chaisson was able to burn those labels and revive his career once in New England.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Getting Chaisson on a one-year, prove-it type deal is very smart and low risk by the Commanders front office. He is a perfect fit in Daronte Jones' defense, and pairing him opposite Oweh gives Jones a dynamic pass-rushing duo with Oweh's elite athleticism and Chaisson's closing speed and power off the edge.

The contract for Chaisson is a bargain for his recent production, and if he can produce, he will most definitely outplay it with the ability to earn a much higher payday come next offseason. If Chaisson balls out, it would be fantastic, but if he doesn't and somehow flops, then it is an easy contract to move off after just one season.

The Commanders' edge-rushing unit can now be seen as a legitimate strength after being a bottom-ten group this past season. With Oweh and Chaisson now in hand, along with Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and potentially Jacob Martin, the Commanders could be playing with house money when it comes to getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2026.

With Washington going pretty heavy on the defensive side of the ball thus far, it appears that they will address most of their offensive needs through the NFL Draft come April.

