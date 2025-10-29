What are Commanders' chances of making playoffs after third-straight loss?
The 2025 season was supposed to be one of joy and excitement as the Washington Commanders looked to build off their 2024 success behind head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, but things have turned sour in a hurry in the DMV here as the season has unfolded.
Offseason moves were made to try and improve their NFC championship from a season ago, but the returns haven't netted the success that was expected of Washington.
They have lost three straight contests to bring them to 3-5 on the season, and are currently floundering in the NFC East as a three seed, with their playoff hopes looking like much of the same at the midway point of the season. After their lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the Commanders currently only have an 8% chance of making the playoffs in 2025.
Commanders' Playoff Hopes... Slim to None
That is just brutal news to hear if you're a Commanders' fan.
After last season's success, it was hard to imagine the Commanders falling off this far. However, with injuries seemingly mounting from the get-go, to the off-field drama this offseason, a defense that hasn't lived up to expectations, and a lack of consistency, it's hard to envision the Commanders as a true contender in the league.
Getting back Daniels soon should help things a bit for the Commanders, but the path to the playoffs seems extremely daunting. If the defense can't step up and the offense can't find any consistency once Daniels is fully healthy, then that daunting task will almost become inevitable.
Winning the NFC East is likely out of the question at this point, but there is a path for the Commanders to sneak into the playoffs if they can finish the second half of the season strong. They won't be able to do it all on their own, as they will likely need other teams' help in doing so, but there is a glimpse of the postseason for them if they can handle business.
Things must get turned around in a hurry, though, as the Commanders are running out of time to fix their issues with the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Eagles (twice), and the Dallas Cowboys still on the route ahead.
