Commanders share positive injury update on Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may have come back a bit too soon from his elbow injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels was back in action in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings but fell on his elbow on a tackle and was taken out of the game. Luckily for the second-year pro out of LSU, he avoided anything serious.

"He did kind of land directly, you know, on his elbow. It's sore and the doctors evaluated him today," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

"The good news for that, there's no long-term concerns, but we'll continue to monitor and you know, kind to take everything into account as the week goes. I don't have an update for you yet regarding playing it's sore today, but the good news is no long term, but I don't have an update as far as the game yet.”

READ MORE: Commanders coach admits team took '10 steps back' in blowout

Daniels' status up in the air for Commanders return

With four games left to go and no shot at the playoffs in sight, it might be in the best interest of the Commanders to put Daniels on the sideline for the rest of the season. However, the Commanders are still figuring out what the best path forward is.

"That's the balance and kind of the one thing you don't want to have happen, like land directly on it," Quinn said.

"And so, you could help on protections and you know, some things on running and sliding on play like that, you don't get to do that. So, you're right, you're trying to find the balance of what do those reps look like, you know, how are the lessons being applied and then making sure you're doing it as calling it competitively to go win it, but also, you know, with protecting the team in mind. So, it’s both.”

Daniels and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 on the road against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Commanders fear a 'legendary' career might have just ended



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rookie earns praise from Kliff Kingsbury

• Commanders offensive starter carted back to locker room with scary knee injury



• How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time



•﻿ Commanders receiver admits to 'toughest' career moment before return