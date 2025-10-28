Commanders loss vs. Chiefs triggers fall in NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are continuing to slide after a 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8's Monday Night Football game.
The loss marks three straight for the Commanders as they are now 3-5 on the season. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm dropped the Commanders two spots in his weekly power rankings because of the loss; the team stands at No. 18.
"The compromised Commanders battled early and had their chances against the Chiefs but couldn't stop the second-half avalanche defensively. Johnny Newton and Javon Kinlaw both left the game with injuries, too, but the offense appeared to take the biggest health hits," Edholm wrote.
"Washington was already without Jayden Daniels, and then the team lost Laremy Tunsil to a hamstring injury. Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin returned to action Monday, but while McLaurin made a pair of spectacular grabs, he only played a handful of snaps in the second half.
"Marcus Mariota did fairly well, with Samuel to blame for his interception, but the QB couldn't get much going after halftime. The Commanders have to hope Daniels can return for a big one against the Seahawks, as Washington's grip on this season is starting to slip."
READ MORE: Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs
Commanders continue falling in NFL power rankings
The teams below the Commanders are the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
In order for the Commanders to move back up in the rankings, they have to win football games. It's as simple as that.
Injuries have absolutely clobbered the Commanders during the season, so the first step towards winning these games is getting healthy. There's a chance Daniels will return for the Seahawks matchup, so the team will have a better chance of winning if he is under center for that game.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
READ MORE: Commanders get bad Terry McLaurin news during Chiefs game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB falls behind a rival in NFL.com's QB re-rank
• Commanders linked to a surprising trade for QB Jayden Daniels' old teammate
• Commanders' offensive line ranking might just surprise you
• Commanders should trade for this struggling team's Pro Bowl pass rusher