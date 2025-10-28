Commanders’ Terry McLaurin reacts to his touchdown scored against Chiefs
The Washington Commanders have now dropped three straight contests to drop them to 3-5 on the season and to third in the NFC East following their lopsided 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders have been hampered by injuries throughout the season, and despite being without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, the return of Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin brought hope that they could pull out a tough victory on the road.
That didn't happen, and the Commanders will have to continue to try and battle through injuries if they hope to turn the slow first half of their season around.
The lone highlight on the night came from the aforementioned McLaurin, who scored the only touchdown on the night for Washington. Following the loss, McLaurin spoke with WUSA9 on how it felt to get his first touchdown of the season.
McLaurin Just Happy to Contribute
"Uh, it felt good just to, you know, contribute, honestly. It just felt good to be out here with my teammates and uh and make a play for them and just uh see how happy they were for me. That meant a lot to me," said McLaurin. "Um, you know, they've been supporting me through this uh, whole injury and, you know, preseason, so, uh, I owe it all to those guys. And I just uh thank God I was able to be out here and um just be present in this moment and enjoy it. So, um, I just give the glory to him and um I just thank my teammates for supporting me."
It was great to see McLaurin back on the field and back in the end zone on Monday night despite the loss.
Having your star player back is always a sigh of relief, and McLaurin rewarded fans for their patience by scoring.
While McLaurin expressed his gratitude for being back out there and giving thanks to his teammates and the man upstairs, he likely would have enjoyed a win more than scoring a touchdown.
McLaurin's production against the Chiefs came in the first half, as the Commanders floundered for the entire second half, allowing Kansas City to rip off 21 unanswered points to end the game. McLaurin finished with three catches for 54 yards and the lone touchdown on the night before exiting the game late after reaggravating his hamstring.
McLaurin expressed that his hamstring is fine, and the Commanders are hopeful that is the case. Washington has a quick turnaround after a short week and will need everyone at their disposal with another tough contest on the horizon when the Seattle Seahawks come to town for a Sunday Night Football showdown.
