Commanders Fans Uncover Major Easter Eggs in Latest 2026 Uniform Teaser

Washington Commanders fans have more than just the NFL Draft to look forward to in the coming weeks. The franchise is not only focused on adding players but is also preparing to unveil a new look.

Anticipation for a Fresh Look

The Commanders have been teasing a uniform release over the past couple of weeks. In the first video, a white-glove courier delivers boxes to the team’s locker room with the caption, “special delivery…see you April 15.”

In the latest teaser posted to social media, the team dropped several Easter eggs hinting at what is to come. The video shows players opening a box and reacting to what is inside, with Jeremy Reaves saying, “That’s tough.” It ends with newly added Commanders running back Rachaad White joking, “let me close this back up, everybody don’t need to see that,” followed by the message, “New Uniforms, April 15.”

One week out 👀 pic.twitter.com/TU4QIe1oOG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 8, 2026

Fans Start Connecting the Dots

Fans were quick to break down every detail. And with the recent comments made by managing partner Josh Harris about the fans' having influence, it's easy to understand why. Many believe the new uniforms could resemble the “Super Bowl Era” look the team debuted last season as a nod to its dominance in the 1980s and 1990s.

The comment section quickly turned into a full investigation. One fan zoomed in on White’s glasses, claiming, “looks like the old symbol in the reflection.” Another posted a freeze frame, saying, “looks just like the burgundy version of the Super Era whites.”

Others pointed out a quick glimpse in Reaves’ clip that appeared to show elements of the team’s older logo.

While some fans are excited about a throwback-inspired design, others are hoping for even more, specifically the return of the former Redskins logo or the spear. That possibility, however, remains unlikely and continues to be a topic of debate.

Washington Redskins HC Vince Lombardi talks to quarterback Sonny Jurgensen (9) Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Setting the Stage for a New Era

Either way, the timing is intentional. By revealing the uniforms a week before the NFL Draft on April 23, the Commanders are setting the stage for their No. 7 overall pick to be introduced in the new look, officially ushering in what could be a new era for the franchise.

With the new era reaching another milestone, the only thing left will be the relocation of the team back to its original stomping grounds in the District.

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