Why the Commanders Should Trade Back in the First Round of the NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are in an interesting spot heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They have the No. 7 pick after going 5-12, which puts them in position to land a top player. But when you really look at the roster and what they are working with pick-wise, the smarter move might be to trade back instead of staying put.

Making Up for What They Gave Up

It really comes down to numbers. Adam Peters made an aggressive move to fix the offensive line, sending away the team’s 2026 second- and fourth-round picks to bring in Laremy Tunsil. That move helps protect Jayden Daniels, no question, but it also leaves a big gap in the middle of the draft.

Right now, Washington does not have much to work with on Day 2. If they stay at No. 7, they get one good player and then have to wait a long time to pick again. If they trade back into the mid or late teens, they can likely pick up a second-rounder and maybe more. There isn’t too much of a difference between pick 7 and pick 20 in the draft, but that kind of flexibility matters more than forcing one selection.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Still too Many Holes

The roster has improved, but it is still top-heavy. There are clear needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker.

At receiver, Terry McLaurin is still the team’s main target, but the team has yet to find a consistent No. 2 option. Trading back gives them a chance to target a playmaker while also adding picks to address other areas, especially in the secondary.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Using the Quarterback Market

This year’s draft is not loaded with quarterback options, so teams will get desperate. It happens every year. If a quarterback starts rising late in the process and is still there at No. 7, teams are going to call.

That’s where Washington can take advantage. Let another team trade up and give you extra picks to get the player they want. You’re adding value to your team without even making a selection yet.

The Bigger Picture

Peters has already shown he is willing to be aggressive. But in this case, the best move might be the patient one. Trading back gives Washington a chance to turn one pick into multiple real contributors.

And if they want to continue to build around a young quarterback like Daniels, that matters more than anything.

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