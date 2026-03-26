Washington Commanders Announce Official New Uniform Date Release

It looks like more changes are coming soon for the Washington Commanders, but not the kind tied to roster moves.

While much of the offseason conversation has centered on free agency and the upcoming NFL draft, the team is now teasing a different kind of change involving its appearance.

A Nod to the Past

There has always been discussion surrounding the Commanders’ uniforms. Last season, the team introduced its “Super Bowl era” alternate uniforms as a nod to the organization’s dominance in the NFC East throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

As Washington plans its eventual return to the District, many have wondered whether those throwbacks could become the team’s permanent look. While the new stadium is not expected to be completed until 2030, fans will not have to wait that long to see what is next.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A Hint to What's Coming

The Commanders recently posted a video to social media with the caption, “special delivery… see you April 15.”

In the short clip, a black truck pulls up to the team’s training facility. A white-gloved courier loads both a Nike box and a Riddell box on a dolly.

As the video continues, the courier walks through the facility, passing the team’s three Lombardi trophies, photos from its glory years, and the locker room, before heading to the equipment room. The boxes are placed on a top shelf as the video ends with the words, “New Uniforms. April 15.”

The video has already sparked mixed reactions from Washington fans in the comments.

special delivery... see you April 15 📦 pic.twitter.com/GT9utVMVrc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 26, 2026

One fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see what they’ve cooked up, new era, fresh threads. April 15 cannot come soon enough.” Another added, “Here comes the burgundies.”

While some fans are excited about the new jerseys, others are less enthusiastic.

Some care less about uniform changes and are more focused on seeing the team win after a disappointing 5-12 season. Others continue to push for a return to the franchise’s former logo and branding, which remains a topic of debate among the fan base.

More Than Just a Look

Whether fans are excited or not, the Commanders are leaning into change this offseason. Between roster decisions and now a new look on the way, the organization is clearly trying to turn the page. Now it is just a matter of whether the uniforms match what fans really want to see: wins.

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