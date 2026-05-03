One Commanders Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

The Washington Commanders 2026 NFL Draft can best be described in one word: value.

Adam Peters and company went to work in the draft to supplement their successful free agency crop, landing the best off-ball linebacker with pick seven, getting Jayden Daniels another elite offensive weapon and getting depth in other areas.

The options were endless for the Commanders in the draft, especially with their first-round pick. Sonny Styles ended up being the selection, but they could have gone a different route. One name that was consistently linked to Washington was Styles' Ohio State teammate, safety Caleb Downs, but they ultimately decided to pass on him.

And for safety Nick Cross, and to a lesser extent Will Harris, it was a huge sigh of relief.

Nick Cross Dodges Draft Bullet

If Styles had been taken before the Commanders' pick, they likely would have pounced at the opportunity to take Downs, signaling a potential safety battle with Cross.

The Commanders had plenty of needs with just six picks in the draft. And with secondary considered a huge position of need after being the worst in that department in 2025, it was thought that they would target this portion of the defense.

With the Commanders passing on Downs at seven for Styles, it showed that they have confidence in the players they already have in the room, including that of Cross, who they just signed in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Downs could have provided the Commanders with a versatile safety who could play strong, free, or even at nickel cornerback. Instead, they opted for a safety-turned-linebacker in Styles, allowing Cross, Harris, and the rest of the safeties to assume their given roles without having to overcompensate as hybrid types. Cross will play more in the box while Harris will roam the backend of the secondary in Daronte Jones' multiple defensive scheme.

When the dust settled on the draft, Cross emerged unscathed with the Commanders not taking a single player in the secondary. The Commanders prioritized the front seven of their defense, giving their safeties a huge boost as they aim to make an impact heading into the 2026 season.

Since the Commanders passed on Downs, he would go on to slide a bit more before the Commanders' NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, traded up to pick him with the 11th overall pick.

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