Commanders Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow to Face Tom Brady in Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Even though we’re still months away from the kickoff of the 2026 NFL regular season, Washington Commanders fans won’t have to wait long to see quarterback Jayden Daniels back on the field.

A Season Interrupted

Last season, expectations were high after Daniels’ standout rookie campaign helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship. Fans were excited to see his poise, accuracy, and playmaking ability continue to elevate the team. But injuries slowed his momentum. Daniels missed six games due to a knee sprain in Week 2, a hamstring strain in Week 7, and a dislocated elbow in Week 9. With Washington falling out of playoff contention, he was ruled out for the final three games.

Now, it looks like Daniels’ return to the field is coming sooner than expected, giving fans an early chance to see him in action before the regular season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A Star-Studded Showcase

On March 21, the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic will take place, featuring three star-studded squads, including a Team USA roster that could compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics. The exhibition promises a fast-paced, high-energy game where NFL stars, entertainment personalities, and Olympic hopefuls collide on the flag football field.

Daniels will co-captain the Wildcats FFC alongside Joe Burrow, his fellow LSU alum and Heisman Trophy winner. They’ll go head-to-head with the Founders FFC, captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts.

The Wildcats FFC roster features:

Davante Adams

Saquon Barkley

Odell Beckham Jr.

Joe Burrow

Jayden Daniels

DeAndre Hopkins

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Derwin James Jr.

Kyle Juszczyk

Luke Kuechly

Logan Paul

Jalen Ramsey

In addition to these two teams, the U.S. men’s national flag football team will also compete.

Catch the Action Live

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

TV channel: Fox Sports

Live stream: Fox One | Tubi | Fubo

Fox Sports will broadcast the event, while fans can also stream it on Fox One, Tubi, or Fubo. International viewers can watch on the Fanatics YouTube channel.

Early Signs of a Bounce-Back Season

While Commanders fans will have to wait until September to see Daniels suit up, Saturday’s flag football game will give fans a first glimpse of his health, agility, and leadership. With a roster full of stars and exciting matchups, the game promises both entertainment and a hint of what’s ahead for Washington in 2026.

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