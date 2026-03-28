Commanders Linebacker Emerging as Top Free Agent Fit for Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders have made a few significant changes to their roster this offseason. That's just the nature of the business after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, where the franchise failed to build on its NFC Championship appearance.

Some big names won't be back with the Commanders next season, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Though it's not official, it also looks like veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will be moving on after two seasons with the franchise.

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Named Best Fit For Buccaneers

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Commanders strengthened the linebacker room with the addition of Leo Chenal from the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion is expected to garner a starting spot in the middle of the defense.

With Frankie Luvu and Jordan Magee back with the team, that could result in Wagner searching for a new home.

There's an opening down south as Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Lavonte David retired earlier this month. Will a future Hall of Famer be replaced by another one?

Wagner has been identified as potential fit for the Buccaneers by The Athletic's Saad Yousuf.

"The Bucs recently said goodbye to a franchise lifer, as linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement this week after playing his entire 15-year career in Tampa Bay," Yousuf wrote. "The Bucs signed Alex Anzalone in free agency, but they can still do more to bolster the middle of their defense."

"Tampa Bay drafted David in the second round in 2012 with the No. 58 pick. Eleven picks before that, the Seattle Seahawks selected Wagner, who has turned in a likely Hall of Fame career," Yousuf added. "He’s not the player he was in his prime, but he’s shown to still have some juice."

Wagner will turn 36 before the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off, but he still racks up tackles. He did have some struggles in pass coverage as last year progressed.

During his professional career, Wagner has appeared in 218 games. He's totaled 2,000 tackles, 107 tackles for loss, 39.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, including three that he returned for touchdowns, 76 pass deflections, and 15 interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Wagner has been named an All-Pro 11 times and qualified for the Pro Bowl ten times. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Who Do The Commanders Have At Linebacker For The 2026-27 Season?

Nick Bellore, 16th Season

Frankie Luvu, 9th Season

Leo Chenal, 5th Season

Jordan Magee, 3rd Season

Ale Kaho, 2nd Season

Kain Medrano, 2nd Season

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