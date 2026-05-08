Yes, the Commanders Should Sign Veteran Free Agent WR Stefon Diggs

Many have clamored that third-round draft pick Antonio Williams is what the Washington Commanders needed to complement star wideout Terry McLaurin, but others have not been as high on that take.

The Commanders have been linked to numerous free-agent wide receivers throughout the offseason, including Minnesota Vikings' signee Jauan Jennings recently, but they have yet to fill what some have called the biggest hole on their roster, even after free agency and the NFL Draft.

However, a new name as entered the fold as a potential option to add to the room: Stefon Diggs.

Diggs to the DMV Makes Sense

Diggs, who's from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was recently acquitted in court on assault charges filed by his former chef. With his legal issues now cleared and with his release from the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, Diggs will be one of the top free agent targets on the market as we head into offseason programs.

The Commanders added a slew of wideouts in various ways this offseason, but they could use a player of Diggs' caliber. Last season with the Patriots, Diggs proved that he can still compete at the highest of levels, even as a WR1, despite being 32 years old. While playing just over half of the snaps for New England, he was extremely productive, catching 85 passes for 1,045 yards and four touchdowns.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Diggs, who grew up just 30 minutes from Northwest Stadium, will have familiarity with the area and would perform well within the Commanders' offense.

Diggs has been criticized throughout his career for a multitude of reasons, but he brings a fiery passion to the game and would provide great value on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Relying on a rookie like Williams or unproven production like Treylon Burks could be a slippery slope, so getting Jayden Daniels another elite route runner who can take over a game, along with McLaurin, would immediately take the offense to another level. He brings a level of championship experience to a relatively young wide receiver room as well.

While there are worries about how he would fit into the culture of the Commanders' locker room, it's highly unlikely that he alone would have that drastic of a negative impact on it, especially if he were to come in on a short-term deal.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.