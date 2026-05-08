Commanders Sonny Styles Signs Massive $37 Million Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of rookie minicamp as they welcome in their new crop of players.

We recently found out what numbers the rookie class would be repping with their new squad, and now the team is finalizing the rookie contracts as well.

All eyes have been on Sonny Styles since he was selected seventh overall by the Commanders. Washington drafted Styles with the expectation that he would be a franchise cornerstone, much like quarterback Jayden Daniels, and his rookie contract reflects just that, as Styles signed a four-year, $37.2 million deal.

Styles Gets His Bag

With his contract now signed, Styles is the last player in the draft order to carry an Average Annual Value (AAV) above $9 million, with the eighth-pick New Orleans Saints' Jordyn Tyson coming in at $4.5 million less in total contract value.

At around $9.3 million per year, Styles immediately becomes the 21st highest-paid linebacker in the NFL before even playing a single snap.

Historical Growth

The jump in pay with the seventh overall pick has been staggering over the past few seasons, largely driven by the NFL's continuously rising salary cap and the league's need to compete with NIL money in college.

In 2024, the Tennessee Titans selected JC Latham, whose total rookie contract was slightly above $26 million, and in 2025, the New York Jets selected Armand Membou, netting a contract of nearly $32 million. In just two seasons, the value of the seventh overall pick has increased by over $11 million.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is selected by the Washington Commanders Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Premium Pay for a Premium Player

Having his contract fully guaranteed is a huge weight off Styles's shoulder as he can now just focus on playing football, rather than worrying about how he will earn his next paycheck until his contract playing season comes about. It also provides him security in case he were to suffer any sort of injury that could be detrimental to the outlook of his career.

The Commanders clearly view Styles as their franchise leader on the defensive side of the ball, and made sure to pay him as that even before hitting the gridiron. Styles will be expected to have a big role within the defense, either alongside Leo Chenal or Frankie Luvu in Daronte Jones' defense, and will be a force to reckon with. A true unicorn, who can prowl sideline to sideline and make plays in the backfield, Styles is destined to have a long, successful career.

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