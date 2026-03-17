Commanders Linked To First Round Pick That Might Not Make Sense

The Washington Commanders have put together one of the best free agent classes of this open market period, and while they can continue to shape their roster via free agency and trades, they will start to turn their attention to the NFL Draft that is set to kick off in just over a month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Commanders have addressed pretty much every hole that caused them to fall to 5-12 in 2025 in some way or another, whether through starting pieces or depth, but they will undoubtedly continue to elevate them with young, fresh faces through the draft.

Washington currently holds the seventh overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and while many have thought they had an idea of what general manager Adam Peters and the brass would do with the selection, it has become more of a talking point after their free agency. With plenty of avenues to go down for the pick, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Commanders going down the best available player on the board route, taking freak athlete out of Ohio State, linebacker Sonny Styles.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders Take Best Available

"The Commanders couldn't stop anyone last season, and linebacker Bobby Wagner appears to be headed elsewhere as a free agent. Bringing in Styles -- my No. 6 prospect regardless of position -- to team up with Frankie Luvu and new addition Leo Chenal makes some sense," wrote Kiper. "After a 77-tackle season, Styles posted an incredible 43½-inch vertical jump at the combine, a glimpse into his explosion. Washington needs good ball players, and Styles is just that."

Taking Styles seventh overall wouldn't be a bad choice for the Commanders. After moving from safety to linebacker with the Buckeyes, Styles is the perfect versatile chess piece for modern NFL defenses. Styles was originally thought of as a first-round talent, but his draft stock has soared since his outburst at the NFL Combine.

Kiper touched on that, noting his incredible vertical jump, but Styles continued to put up freak numbers, running a sub-4.45 forty-yard dash at 235 pounds. His physical profile mixed with his pure, unteachable athletism is a major reason why he has skyrocketed up draft boards and why the Commanders could see him as a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' versatile scheme.

Styles Might Not Be the Best Fit

All signs point towards Bobby Wagner not returning to Washington, which was exemplified by the signing of Leo Chenal in free agency. However, that signing also gives the Commanders their starting two linebackers in Chenal and Frankie Luvu, meaning that there would be limited snaps for Styles on the defense as a projected every-down linebacker.

With that understanding, it seems likely that the Commanders would either trade out of their spot to acquire more capital or stay pat and take an offensive weapon to help out Jayden Daniels and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, as Kiper points out.

"I could also see Washington going with a receiver here, perhaps Carnell Tate, Styles' teammate at Ohio State. The Commanders' offense is looking for more juice opposite top wideout Terry McLaurin."

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