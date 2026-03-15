The Most Underrated Move the Commanders Have Made in Free Agency

Since the start of the offseason, the Washington Commanders have been hard at work addressing the issues that plagued them last season, including an inconsistent defensive line and the search for a true number two wide receiver to line up across from veteran Terry McLaurin, while also giving quarterback Jayden Daniels another reliable target.

A Quiet Move With Big Potential

While Washington may not have landed that second receiver yet, the Commanders have not focused heavily on star power during free agency. They have not needed to. Successful teams are rarely built solely on big-name players. Instead, they are built on depth and reliability, two qualities that will be critical for Washington heading into the 2026 season. Injuries and inconsistency at key positions forced the team to constantly pivot last year, exposing gaps in the roster's depth.

Because of that, bringing in younger, fresh talent has been a major focus for the Commanders when evaluating additions to the offensive side of the ball. Even without signing a massive headline-grabbing contract, Washington has quietly made moves that could have a meaningful impact. One of those underrated moves was the addition of tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Than Just a Traditional Tight End

Okonkwo has shown throughout his career that he is more than just a traditional tight end. His athleticism and ability to create yards after the catch make him a valuable weapon in the passing game. He also has the versatility to line up in multiple spots across the offense, giving Washington more flexibility in how they utilize their personnel.

That versatility is valuable for offensive coordinator David Blough when designing plays and creating mismatches against opposing defenses. As the team is still building its offensive identity, having a player who can stretch the middle of the field and contribute in multiple ways could make a significant difference.

A Return to Familiar Territory

The signing also carries a local connection. Before entering the NFL, Okonkwo played college football down the street from Northwest Stadium at the University of Maryland, where he emerged as one of the team’s most explosive offensive weapons. His homecoming gives him a chance to continue building his career close to where it began, while also giving the Washington Commanders a talented player who is already familiar with the region and the fans.

Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the Okonkwo move may not have generated major headlines during free agency, adding him could be one of the smartest and most underrated decisions the Commanders made this offseason.

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