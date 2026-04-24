Commanders Land Sonny Styles at No. 7 in a Pick That Felt Meant to Be

The Washington Commanders selected Sonny Styles with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it almost feels like he saw it coming.

The Commanders made it clear which side of the ball they decided to focus on early in the draft after months of speculation on whether or not they would focus on one of the draft's top defensive players or get quarterback Jayden Daniels another elite offensive weapon. With no second-round pick, the Commanders had to be smart with their first selection before waiting until Round 3 to pick again.

The Pre-Draft Premonition

When Styles’ name was called, it felt like something he had already spoken into existence. The Ohio State standout believed weeks ago that Washington was where he was meant to be. Now, he becomes one of the new faces of the Commanders’ defense and says the connection was instant.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (6) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During his pre-draft visit, the former Ohio State leader felt it right away. He even told head coach Dan Quinn directly.

"I remember I was there a few weeks ago," Styles said. "I told Coach Quinn, ‘Hopefully I'll be back soon.’ He said, ‘We'll see.’"

Fitting into the Brotherhood

The franchise is in the middle of a culture shift and roster rebuild under Quinn and general manager Adam Peters. Styles already feels like a natural fit for what they are building.

When asked what fans should expect after being drafted, Styles focused on what matters most to him.

"Oh man, I love the game. I love the guys. I love the brotherhood," Styles said. "I'm excited to be part of the organization. Coach Quinn, Mr. Peters, the whole staff… I love everyone there."

"I was there a few weeks ago, I told Coach Quinn hopefully I'll be back soon."



Now it's official for Sonny Styles heading to the @Commanders 🙌



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/57Yni7P6qp — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

The Commanders’ front office knew this pick had to count. Because of previous trades, Washington won’t pick again until the third round. In that situation, Styles fills in the gap, becoming a building block in the middle of the defense and a key defensive piece the team absolutely needed.

The New Era

As Styles puts on the burgundy and gold, he joins a defense looking to turn things around this season after having one of the worst defenses across the entire league in 2025. That “brotherhood” just gained another defender, and as Styles put it, he believed he belonged in Washington before his name was ever called.

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