The Major Draft Day Trade That Could Redefine the Commanders' Offense

It's been relatively quiet over the past couple of weeks since the onset of the new league year, but things are starting to heat up again with the 2026 NFL Draft officially just two weeks away.

The Washington Commanders and general manager Adam Peters will have their work cut out for them in the draft following another strong free agency. The Commanders have a good problem on their hands when it comes to the draft, but they could also look to fill one of the holes on their roster via a draft-day trade.

In fact, that is just what FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano could see happening as he believes the Commanders should use more of their draft capital to fill their open WR2 role opposite Terry McLaurin by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 2026 third-round pick (71st) and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Will Mr. Rodgers Return to the Neighborhood?

"The idea of the Steelers trading him all depends on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, and whether Pittsburgh goes for it all in 2026 or goes into a rebuilding mode," wrote Vacchiano. "They did just trade for Michael Pittman, so their cupboard wouldn’t be bare without Metcalf. And Metcalf was a bit of a disappointment last season with just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns as Rodgers struggled to find him downfield."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Aaron Rodgers dilemma seems to come and go with each offseason, but since he hasn't publicly come out with any new information on his future, it seems like he will be returning to Pittsburgh despite the offseason coaching changes.

The Steelers understood they needed more skill at wide receiver and made moves to get a running mate for Metcalf in free agency. This would tend to show that they are serious about improving on that side of the ball with Metcalf included in those plans.

If Rodgers is out, Metcalf could find himself wanting a more solidified and proven quarterback to get him the ball, while the Steelers aim for a rebuild by acquiring more draft capital. Enter Jayden Daniels.

A New Dynamic Duo

Vacchiano continued, "He’d have better luck with the younger, stronger Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball. And the Commanders are desperate for a WR opposite Terry McLaurin. Metcalf cost the Steelers a second-round pick. But after a down year, and with three years and more than $100 million left on his contract, something less would do."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that the combination of Daniels, Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin would be lethal for an opposing offense to defend. Daniels' unique dual-threat ability with McLaurin's hands and route running would only complement what Metcalf can do as one of the best deep threats in the entire league.

Vacchiano mentioned Metcalf having a down season in 2025, but it was truly not all that far off from his averages in previous years. The part that would be tough to swallow here would be whether the Commanders' front office is willing to pay Metcalf's contract over his remaining three seasons, or take their chances on a young rookie in the draft who will come much, much cheaper.

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