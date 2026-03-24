Commanders Buzz Builds Around Jeremiyah Love As Future Franchise Running Back

We are officially under one month until the 2026 NFL Draft, and while many think they know what their team will do when they're on the clock, there is no way of telling what might happen between now and when that draft card is turned in when the first round gets underway.

The Washington Commanders have been linked and then unlinked to Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, and it seems like things will continue down this roller coaster between the two until draft night.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was asked about the running back situation in the first round, in particular when it comes to Love's suitors in the draft, and he seemed extremely adamant about him making his way to the Commanders at the seventh overall pick.

Schefty Loves Love to Commanders at 7

"He's [Jeremiyah Love] a top ten pick. I know a lot of people have had him going to Tennessee, again, it's just not what I'm sensing right now... Today, as we sit here today, my guess would be, I don't see him going to Tennessee, I don't see him going to the Giants at number five," said Schefter. "To me, a place that makes sense today, a month out, would be the Washington Commanders. They've added to their running back room. I can see Washington being interested in a player like Jeremiyah Love, seven would be the spot."

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be extremely difficult to envision the Commanders passing on Love if he were to fall to them, but against Schefter's thoughts, it seems more likely for him to go fourth to the Titans, who are entering a new era with Cam Ward at quarterback, or fifth to the Giants, who are still unsure how Cam Skattebo will bounce back from his Achilles tear.

Despite the obvious fits with those two, the question in Washington, as Schefter touches on, is whether the new depth from free agency will affect the decision-making process of general manager Adam Peters and company when it comes to taking Love.

Too Many Chefs in the Kitchen?

"I know they went out and they added Rachaad White and they added some depth at the running back position, but I still think that if you can pair Jeremiyah Love and Jayden Daniels, that would be dynamic. And they've been in need at that spot."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That depth that Schefter speaks of comes in the form of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, one-year re-signing of Jeremy McNichols, and one-year deals each for Rachaad White and Jerome Ford.

The argument is clear for why not to draft Love, but if you read between the lines, there is a major similarity with the depth of the unit: one-year deals.

The Commanders could draft Love and allow him to gradually work his way into the rotation, learning the offense at his own pace while picking up the speed of the professional game. That time would be valuable and thus could lead to him leading the backfield come his sophomore season in the DMV, no matter how many of the one-year guys they decide to bring back as depth in 2027.

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