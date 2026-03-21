Commanders Buzz Building for Under-The-Radar Running Back in NFL Draft

It didn’t take long this offseason for Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters to realize something was missing from the team’s run game. When the offense needed a spark last season, especially after Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending injury, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jacory Croskey-Merritt were all interchanged to try to fill that void.

But now, with the Commanders moving on from both Ekeler and Rodriguez, the Commanders are once again looking to reshape their backfield.

Building the Backfield

With McNichols and Croskey-Merritt still in the fold, along with the recent free-agent addition of Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, Washington has a foundation, but it may not be complete just yet. The Commanders still have room to add another piece who can bring consistency and explosiveness to the run game.

The #Commanders are showing strong interest in one under-the-radar prospect you need to be familiar with.



STORY: https://t.co/MagZH87H6B pic.twitter.com/NhoOjqphH4 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 19, 2026

While that addition may not come through free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft presents an opportunity to find value, especially with six draft picks at their disposal.

An Under-the-Radar Prospect

One player who could fit that mold is Oregon running back Noah Whittington.

College pro days are underway, and the Commanders have been actively scouting prospects ahead of the draft. Whittington is one name that has quietly gained attention. According to AtoZ Sports, Whittington had a limited pre-draft process as he continues to recover from a turf toe injury suffered during the playoffs. However, he still made an impression at the NFL Scouting Combine, putting up 24 bench press reps, the second-most among running backs.

Whittington brings a unique mix of strength and explosiveness. Despite standing at 5-foot-8 and 203 pounds, he plays bigger than his size, showing physicality and burst with the ball in his hands.

In 2023, Whittington suffered an ACL injury, but returned and finished his college career strong, recording a career-high 829 rushing yards while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. His ability to bounce back and produce speaks to both his resilience and potential at the next level.

A Late-Round Value for Washington

Projected as a sixth- or seventh-round pick, Whittington could be exactly the type of under-the-radar addition Washington looks for on Day 3 of the draft. He has the tools to compete for a roster spot and could push for snaps early.

Much like Croskey-Merritt proved to be a late-round gem last season, Whittington could follow a similar path and provide meaningful impact.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A Chance to Strike Again

The Commanders aren't just looking to add another running back; they're looking to find consistency in a run game that has struggled to maintain it. If Washington is looking for a low-risk, high-upside addition, Whittington could be worth the investment.

Lightning might just strike twice for the franchise.

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