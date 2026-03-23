Commanders' 66-Year-Old Legend Trying to Join Team USA's Flag Football Team

Much of everyone's attention has been on the NFL offseason, and rightfully so, as teams are looking to improve their rosters to try to contend for the Super Bowl in 2026. However, in the midst of the madness, there was actual football being played.

The first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic featured two teams with former and current NFL players, along with the World Champion Team USA flag football team. While the teams with NFL players were thought of as far and away superior, they were quickly humbled, losing all of their matchups against Team USA.

Flag football is clearly a different game, but it was intriguing to see the growing game of flag football being tried by those who have played tackle football. The one Washington Commander that played, quarterback Jayden Daniels, played well. Still, he might not be the only player with ties to Washington that will end up playing for the team, as Hall of Fame Commanders' cornerback Darrell Green participated in the national team trials for USA Football.

So, There's a Chance?

“I’m going to give it my best and I’ll walk away with my head up, either way,” Green said about the opportunity to make the Team USA flag football roster.

If Green does well enough to qualify, he could earn a spot on the Team USA roster for the flag football world championships in Germany this summer, with his eyes set on being able to compete at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California, in 2028, when he would be turning 68 years old.

Former Washington Commanders Darrell Green Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While a long shot, Callie Brownson, senior director of high performance and national teams for USA Football, is adamant that Green will be given the same treatment as everyone who participated at tryouts.

“Darrell qualified through our digital combine. He’s later in his career than the other trials participants, but his testing results were impressive,” Brownson told the Associated Press. “Our coaches and staff felt he deserved a closer look. . . . He’s a rare athlete who has stayed in shape and is ready to compete this week.”

It's highly unlikely that Green would make the team at his age despite being in great physical shape. While unlikely, stranger things have happened, and it's unclear how the rosters will shape out between the world championships this summer and the Summer Olympics come 2028. NFL players now have a strong understanding of the differences between the two sports, so it will be interesting to see who will insert their names into the pool to compete.

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