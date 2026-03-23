Commanders Warned Against Drafting This Offensive Player 7th Overall in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders were active this free agency period, adding strategic pieces on both sides of the ball.

The most evident improvement has come on the defensive side of the ball, in particular the pass rush, but the Commanders also made sure to elevate the floor of some of their offensive units for Jayden Daniels as he enters his third year in the league.

The NFL Draft is now the next opportunity for the Commanders to improve their roster, and while they can look to continue adding to their 2025 league-worst defense with players like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, or Rueben Bain Jr. potentially available, they could also go offense to get Daniels an elite playmaker.

The Commanders have been linked to plenty of offensive players in the draft this offseason, but according to Pro Football Focus' John Kosko, the worst-case scenario for them would be selecting versatile Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love with the seventh overall pick.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Don't Draft RB Early

"With several weaknesses on the roster, selecting a non-premium position with a decorated draft pick would be a massive misstep for an organization that has been able to find good running back talent late in the draft," wrote Kosko. "With Jeremyiah Love likely to be available at the Commanders’ first pick, the temptation will be great. Yet, it must be resisted despite the potential of a high-powered Daniels and Love backfield."

Kosko is spot on with his sentiments. Although it would be tempting to add Jeremiyah Love with the seventh pick, the Commanders have shown a knack for finding talent late or even in the undrafted free agent pool.

While a case can be made that it also doesn't make much sense for the Commanders to draft Love due to them having an already deep running back room after re-signing Jeremy McNichols and signing Jerome Ford and Rachaad White, the reality is that all of them are on one-year deals and likely could find themselves not on the roster after just one season.

Although it makes sense from that standpoint, it doesn't make up for the massive need at other positions, including edge, linebacker, secondary, and a true number two wide receiver opposite of Terry McLaurin.

Love is one of those players who it would be extremely hard to pass up on at the seventh pick, but the Commanders could find themselves in this precarious situation. A back who can do it all as a versatile weapon rather than just a pure runner is sure to draw major interest, but the Commanders would be better off focusing on other areas or trading back to acquire more draft capital if they aren't happy with who is available to them at seven.

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