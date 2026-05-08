3 Major Takeaways From Day 1 of Commanders Rookie Minicamp

The NFL offseason seems to be flying by. It wasn't that long ago when we were all obsessed with free agency, then the NFL Draft, but we now find ourselves welcoming the draft class to their first taste of professional ball with rookie minicamp.

There won't be any pads or hitting this early, more so getting acclimated with the playbook, getting to know their teammates and coaches, and putting some of their skills on display.

The Washington Commanders began their rookie minicamp on Friday, and there were a few things that we took away, despite the limited amount of action happening on the field on Day 1.

First Look at Sonny Styles

Washington Commanders LB Sonny Styles | Washington Commanders X

Obviously, all eyes will be on the Commanders' seventh overall pick, Sonny Styles, and that is exactly what we got from day one of rookie minicamp, as it's clear that Styles looks the part of a linebacker who will be successful at the NFL level.

Styles looked explosive, physical, and smooth throughout his first practice in the Burgundy & Gold, and the media in attendance were noticing.

"Commanders running 7v7 and there have been some passes over the middle and you can just see Sonny Styles wanting to lay dudes out.", wrote NBC4 Sports' JP Finlay.

Sonny Styles working on pass coverage pic.twitter.com/zDZUvGqLIU — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 8, 2026

It's easy to see why the Commanders are excited about Styles' potential in the defense. Before practice, head coach Dan Quinn also mentioned they aren't ready to hand the 'green dot' over to anyone on the defense yet, and also that the linebackers, both inside and out, will be moved around to see what works best. Styles will likely be a strong contender to take over the leadership duties on defense.

Drew Stevens Will Have Legit Shot

Another recent storyline has been the Commanders' signing undrafted free agent kicker Drew Stevens out of Iowa. It's expected that Washington will have a kicker battle, and that was confirmed by Quinn before the first day of rookie camp.

Veteran Jake Moody likely enters as the favorite to win the job, but it appears that Stevens is impressing early as NBC4 Sports' Finlay also reported on his efforts on day one, "Commanders brought in tryout guys at long snap and punter so UDFA kicker Drew Stevens could get real work. Watching him now he’s definitely got a big leg. Ball still on the rise going thru uprights from 45 yards out. Looks like Izzo watching him."

Antonio Williams Returning Punts

It's important to pay attention to all three phases of the game, and special teams is almost as important as the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Commanders could have a different kicker in 2026, but we could also be getting changes at returner. On day one of rookie minicamp, third-round pick Antonio Williams was spotted catching punts.

While it is rookie minicamp with limited participants, it's clear that the team sees Williams as someone who can contribute outside of his receiver role. If they are serious about Williams being involved in special teams, he will push guys like Luke McCaffrey, Jeremy McNichols, and Jaylin Lane for returning duties.

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