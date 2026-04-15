Commanders Uniform Reveal Bridges a Legendary Era With a Modern Twist

The Washington Commanders are in a new era. Ever since the arrival of the new regime with Josh Harris, Adam Peters, and Dan Quinn, the franchise has been adamant in changing things up while also still paying homage to their past success.

The Commanders have already begun preparations to move back to the old RFK Stadium site in the Nation's Capital, and have been teasing a new uniform release for a while.

Now, we have the new era of uniforms for the Commanders, as they blend their Super Bowl-era look with a modern twist.

Burgandy & Gold

• The new primary home jersey is a "classic burgundy" that mirrors the Super Bowl years.

• The iconic white uniform has been elevated to a primary role for the 2026 season

• Both the burgundy and white jerseys are paired with a burgundy gloss helmet, featuring the signature three-stripe pattern and a traditional gold facemask.

• In a highly anticipated return, both primary jerseys can be paired with the classic gold pants, which now feature a consistent two-stripe pattern down the side.

The Alternate

The "Hail Raiser" is the team's new bold alternate designed to convey "stealth" and elite quality.

An entirely black uniform paired with a low-gloss matte black helmet, the helmet features a unique Spear W logo on both sides. This alternate logo interweaves the traditional spear, representing the tip of the spear and front-line fighters, with the modern Commanders block "W".

Typography

The Commanders are moving away from their previous design, opting for a solid, traditional block style for all the numbering and lettering across the burgundy, white, and black jerseys.

Take a cue from last season's alternates, the block numbers have been added back to the shoulder pads of the burgundy and black jersey, a detail that is common throughout the franchise's history.

Symbolism

Washington interwove their history even further, as the spearhead on the alternate uniform is described as a joining of the past and present, symbolizing those who lead the mission and are "unafraid to step into the fire".

By using the same block font and stripe consistency across the gold pants and jerseys, the team has created a unified look for the first time in years.

Initial Thoughts

The Commanders were in desperate need of a facelift when it came to aligning the brand in this new era, and they seem to have found that with their uniforms. Paying homage to their Super Bowl era success while incorporating the modern pieces that fans have become a fan of is perfect and should bring excitement into the fanbase after a lackluster season.

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