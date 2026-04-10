Why Adam Peters Should Stand Pat with the 7th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is now upon us, and the pundits have started to regurgitate the same player names and imagined game plans of all 32 teams. The Washington Commanders have multiple different options when it comes to which direction they will go in the draft, but many have found it difficult to pinpoint exactly what that would look like.

Many NFL Draft experts and even the casual fan will tell you that general manager Adam Peters should trade back from the seventh overall pick in the first round for the Commanders, with no second-round pick in his pocket. They're wrong.

In 2026, the Commanders don't need quantity; they need franchise cornerstones. Trading back isn't adding smart value, but rather showing a missed opportunity to land a player that the rest of the league will have to game-plan for over the next five to ten years or even beyond.

The Drop-Off

The biggest argument for trading down is accumulating assets, but Peters was already able to do that in free agency by signing over 15 new players.

You don't need five more really good rookies; you need one elite rookie. Staying put with the seventh overall pick confirms that the Commanders are paying for that "blue-chip" player like a Mansoor Delane or Carnell Tate that can immediately contribute as a day one starter.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

By trading back, the Commanders would be essentially gambling that two maybes equal one definite star player – a bet that doesn't usually pay for teams trying to get over the hump to Super Bowl contention.

Second Round Trap

The Commanders traded away their second-round pick this season when they traded for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. For this reason alone, people believe that Peters should trade back to acquire more picks, including a second-rounder. This is a sunk-cost fallacy.

Trading away a pick that has the chance to turn into a generational talent just to recover a pick that you lost in said trade is just poor management. If you trade back and end up with, let's say, pick 16, and that player busts, you have no value to hang your hat on. Staying put at seven likely ensures your high-capital investment is a blue-chip, can't miss prospect.

Maximize the Jayden Daniels Window

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is still on his rookie contract, and the Commanders should be adamant in making sure they get the most out of the Super Bowl window he provides them.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This isn't the time to be preparing for the future by acquiring more draft capital; it's time to give Daniels a player who can make an impact on either side of the ball.

Whether it's the best wide receiver available or the best defender who can give the ball back to him, whoever can contribute to Daniels' continued development and success is exponentially higher in the first round than the value of players taken in later rounds, as expressed in the trade back scenario.

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