Washington Commanders Rank Impressively High in NFLPA Report Cards

The Washington Commanders' season in 2025 didn't go according to plan, with injuries and lack of production having a major impact.

While the on-field product didn't net what they were hoping for, the off-field aspects of the team have become one of the best in the NFL.

Despite the league's attempts to keep the National Football League Players Association's annual report cards from the public, they have once again leaked. According to the players' grading process, the Commanders now boast one of the best organizational cultures in the NFL.

Commanders Sky NFL Report Card Rankings

Jul 24, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (L) talks with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (R) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Treatment of Families: B+

Home Game Field: B+

Food/Dining Area: A-

Nutritionist/Dietician: A-

Locker Room: B

Training Room: A-

Training Staff: A

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: A+

Position Coaches: B+

Offensive Coordinator: B+

Defensive Coordinator: B-

Special Teams Coordinator: A-

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: A+

General Manager: A

Team Ownership: A+

Overall Rank: 3

The NFLPA player survey examines a multitude of different categories of an organization and is the closest thing to a comprehensive "report card" for team operations and culture.

The Commanders soared in the rankings this season, jumping from 11th the prior year to 3rd overall, with high marks for head coach Dan Quinn, team ownership, strength and conditioning, training staff, the weight room, and general manager Adam Peters.

While the jump of eight spots is impressive, what is more impressive has been the gradual move up the rankings amongst the NFL teams over the past five seasons.

For three seasons straight, from 2022's report card to 2024, the Commanders were ranked dead last in the league, receiving poor grades across facilities, ownership, and continued issues with the workplace and culture.

The turnaround began for the Commanders once new leadership was put in place with Josh Harris and his group becoming the owners in 2023, before focusing heavily on turning around the culture after hiring Peters and Quinn during the 2024 offseason.

The alignment from top to bottom has been impressive, and being able to turn things around in such a short period of time is even more so. The Commanders have the right pieces in place to continue being a highly sought-after organization when it comes to where players would like to play, and if they can turn things back around on the field, then they will be even more highly thought of as we continue into future seasons.

