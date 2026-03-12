Commanders RB Leaves Washington to Sign With Jaguars

Chris Rodriguez was regarded as the “hidden gem” in the Washington Commanders' backfield. With Rodriguez a fan favorite, some hoped he would secure a consistent spot, but now fans can forget about seeing him in the 2026 season.

An Unexpected Offseason Decision

The Commanders have been making big moves this offseason, and one move that many may not have seen coming was the franchise deciding not to tender Rodriguez as a restricted free agent, opening the door for him to explore options elsewhere.

Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his three-year stint in Washington after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he played a limited role during his first two seasons, Rodriguez started to carve out a bigger role in the Commanders’ backfield as he progressed.

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Rodriguez Steps up in the Backfield

Last season, Rodriguez had his best year in burgundy and gold, finishing with a career-high 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry, ranking eighth among running backs in the league in average yards after contact.

Across three seasons in Washington, Rodriguez totaled 198 carries for 930 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite those flashes, he often found himself in a crowded running back room that limited his opportunities.

Entering the 2025 season, Rodriguez took on the role of RB2 in the backfield alongside Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt. After Ekeler suffered a season-ending injury just two games into the season, Rodriguez displayed that “man-up” mentality. Rodriguez was able to start the next two games, but running back duties eventually shifted toward Croskey-Merritt. The two backs traded opportunities for much of the remainder of the season, often finishing games with similar carry totals as Washington rotated runners to find the hot hand.

The #Commanders aren’t tendering running back Chris Rodriguez and he’ll now become a free agent, sources tell @CBSSports.



Becomes one of the top available running backs. The 26-year old finished last season with 500 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Made seven starts. pic.twitter.com/zFnv7PnVmW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 11, 2026

Fresh start in Jacksonville

Rodriguez now joins a Jacksonville Jaguars backfield that recently lost Travis Etienne Jr., who signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. Rodriguez will compete for snaps alongside Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and DeeJay Dallas.

He will also reunite with a familiar connection in Jacksonville with head coach Liam Coen, who previously served as offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky during Rodriguez’s college career.

Rodriguez could have a legitimate chance to compete for playing time in Jacksonville. His physical running style and proven ability to generate yards after contact may allow him to push for RB1 or RB2 duties in a new offensive system.

