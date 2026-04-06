A Powerful Left-Side Bond is Anchoring the Commanders’ Offensive Line in 2026

The Washington Commanders have made a concerted effort to improve their offensive line since Jayden Daniels first season as the team's quarterback. They have been aggressive at times in doing just that, including trading for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil last offseason.

Tunsil came in and immediately made a drastic positive impact across the Commanders' OL in just one season, and was rewarded this offseason with a massive extension to keep him in the DMV.

The Commanders did more than just extend Tunsil on the offensive line. They also re-signed left guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal to keep continuity on Daniels' blindside.

Tunsil showed major love to Paul after his re-signing, and when asked about his response to Tunsil, Paul gave the ultimate look into the strength of their relationship and what it means to play alongside a player of Tunsil's caliber.

'One of the Greatest Honors of my Life'

"That feels great. I mean, and I've said this before, but one of the biggest honors I think a player can receive is praise or positive judgment from your peers and your brothers that played with you," said Paul. "I mean, it doesn't get any better than that. And I've told Laremy personally, but it's been one of the greatest honors of my life to play next to him. I'm just excited to keep that going."

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with guard Chris Paul (75) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's amazing to get a glimpse into the relationship of the left side of the Commanders' offensive line, and even better to understand how strong that relationship is. Success in the NFL begins in the trenches, and it's clear the Commanders have done a fantastic job in this department over the past year or so.

The left side was arguably the most stable for the Commanders this past season after Paul took over the starting left guard spot in Week 3 over Brandon Coleman. Over the entire season, Tunsil and Paul combined to only allow four sacks on 32 pressures, with Tunsil having the second-best pass blocking grade across the league at 88.9.

Communication and chemistry were key for the duo as they almost helped cut Washington's sack total in half from the season before, and they will once again be relied upon to anchor the offensive line in 2026, especially since the Commanders will be ushering in a new center after releasing Tyler Biadasz earlier in the offseason.

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