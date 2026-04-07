Dan Orlovsky Reveals the Tactical Crossroads Facing the Commanders in the NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have a problem on their hands. No, it's not bad, but it could have implications, whether good or bad, once it is all said and done.

With the NFL Draft just a couple of weeks from kicking off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Commanders are doing their due diligence in scouting the next crop of rookies set to enter the league.

Washington's name has been linked to numerous first-round candidates as mock drafts have flown off the shelves, but there is still no clear direction on who they have their eyes set on the most.

It's quite the conundrum, but it's a good problem to have, at least for now. And while many await and see what they will actually do, ESPN personality and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sat down on Command Center Special to describe the crossroads Washington currently finds itself at when it comes to the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Continue Elevating the Defense

"Yeah, I think the seventh pick is, I think the whole NFC East is really interesting draft-wise, I think it's interesting," Orlovsky said. "Because I can sit here and unequivocally tell you, like, yeah, if there's a player that a Caleb Downs or a Sonny Styles falls, both Ohio State guys, who sit there and say it makes a lot of sense to have a piece like that."

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates an interception with linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many elite defensive players at the top of the board, it would make sense for the Commanders to take players like Caleb Downs, who Orlovsky compared to Harrison Smith at safety in Daronte Jones' defense, or the do-it-all linebacker out of Ohio State, Sonny Styles.

Both players could be available at seven, but they could also be gone with other top defenders like Mansoor Delane and Rueben Bain Jr., potentially still on the board.

The Commanders could use any young elite talent across their defense, but Orlovsky also notes that the issue arises if players who can change the game on the opposite side of the ball are still on the board when they are on the clock with the seventh pick.

All-In on Offense

Orlovsky continued, "But then I could also go, well, I could see if a Jeremiyah Love falls to them, is available at seven, you know then you go 'man, could you replicate the Jalen Hurts-Saquon Barkley running attack of 2024' or if a Carnell Tate the wide receiver from Ohio State goes... okay, well we know they have Terry McLaurin, you know, so what happens if a Carnell Tate is there or a Jordan Tyson's there, like do they want that second wide receiver piece. That's why I think there's a lot of available options."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If one of the guys Orlovsky mentioned is available at seven, it would make it extremely difficult to pass on them, given how the Commanders' free agency played out. With so much focus on defense on the open market, it seemed obvious that Washington would take an offensive skill player early in the first round.

Washington has yet to tip its hat in any direction, but it's clear they still have plenty of needs to fill on their roster. There is a lot to like about this draft class, but the Commanders could also use their current positioning to trade back in the draft to still acquire a player of their liking while also adding draft capital that they lost last offseason in the Laremy Tunsil trade.

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