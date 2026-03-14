Commanders Sign Former Browns RB Jerome Ford to Boost Backfield Depth

Free agency signings are still trickling in after the initial surge of signings once the legal tampering opened, and the Washington Commanders have done a fantastic job at putting together a balanced free agent class that has focused on getting younger, elevating the floor and ceiling, and being cost-effective.

After focusing on defense early in free agency, the Commanders have now started to sign offensive pieces for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington signed a couple of wide receivers for depth on offense in Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson, but has also added to their backfield with Rachaad White signing a one-year deal to join Jacory Croskey-Merritt, aka Bill.

Speaking of the running back room, the Commanders aren't done just yet, adding to it, signing veteran Jerome Ford to a one-year deal in a smart, optional, low-cost depth move.

The #Commanders have agreed to terms with former #Browns RB Jerome Ford, per me and @MikeGarafolo, giving him a 1-year deal. He leaves Cleveland after four seasons. pic.twitter.com/JCqEjtc6JE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2026

Ford Joins Croskey-Merritt, White in the DMV

It's an interesting move for the Commanders. While it was obvious they needed help in the backfield with just Croskey-Merritt on the roster before White signed, it was thought that the move would set them up to draft Jeremiyah Love with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft.

By securing Ford in their RB room along with their recent signings of wideouts, the Commanders will now have plenty of options when it comes to their plans with the seventh pick in the first round.

Ford, White, and Croskey-Merritt will form a three-headed committee in David Blough's offense, giving Jayden Daniels multiple reliable options for check-downs, short-yardage, and some of the best pass protection in the league.

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ford isn't an elite RB1 or explosive big-play threat and has an inefficient year in 2025 after being buried on a deep running back depth chart in Cleveland with the Browns. However, he has shown the ability to be a solid back when called upon, offering versatility with strong hands and route-running on check downs and third down, and also has plenty of experience as a physical runner whose frame is good for running between the tackles and goal line work.

Over his four-year NFL career with the Browns, Ford has rushed 340 times for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns with an additional 647 yards through the air and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2023 when he started 12 games, rushing 204 times for 813 yards and four scores to go along with 319 receiving yards and five trips to the endzone.

Signing Ford is a cheap, reliable depth move that strengthens the running game in a committee. It also continues to show general manager Adam Peters' approach to this free agency of signing smart veteran adds that complement their current youth. It's not a flashy pickup by any means, but it allows for the Commanders to really exercise their options as free agency continues leading up to the NFL Draft in April.

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