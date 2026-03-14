Commanders Sign Former Super Bowl Champion WR Van Jefferson to 1-Year Deal

One big hole the Washington Commanders have been working to fill is the lack of depth on offense. One major need right now is another option at wide receiver.

Injuries Force Washington to Look Deeper

The Commanders were plagued by injuries last season, which affected their offensive production. As the team looks to improve from last season, and with the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels after suffering an injury, one major step toward doing so is adding a wide receiver to their depth chart.

The team had several prospects on their board during free agency and bid for players like Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs, who ultimately chose to sign elsewhere. On Friday, Washington agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The Commanders are also signing WR Van Jefferson, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2026

A Reliable Target in Tennessee

Last season with the Tennessee Titans, Van Jefferson was viewed as a reliable receiver and key target for quarterback Cam Ward. He started seven of 16 games, recording 29 receptions for 350 yards and one touchdown, including a season-high 75 receiving yards in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before joining the Titans, Jefferson spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons. He began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson's best season came in 2021 when he started all 17 games, recording 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Over his six-year NFL career, he has totaled 166 receptions for 2,226 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He also has strong NFL ties. Jefferson is the son of former longtime receiver Shawn Jefferson, who currently serves as the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Jefferson Brings to Washington

While Jefferson may not have necessarily been the team's top option, his familiarity with multiple offensive systems and ability to stretch the field could make him a valuable rotational piece in the wide receiver room.

For a team looking to give Daniels more reliable targets and improve offensive consistency, Jefferson provides another option with experience in big moments, including being part of the Rams' championship roster during Super Bowl LVI.

Jefferson will likely compete for snaps in a crowded receiver room as Washington continues evaluating its offensive weapons heading into training camp. The signing does not necessarily close the door on the team adding another wide receiver through the draft or later in free agency, especially as the Commanders look to build a more consistent passing attack around Daniels.

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