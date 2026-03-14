Commanders Sign Former Super Bowl Champion WR Van Jefferson to 1-Year Deal
In this story:
One big hole the Washington Commanders have been working to fill is the lack of depth on offense. One major need right now is another option at wide receiver.
Injuries Force Washington to Look Deeper
The Commanders were plagued by injuries last season, which affected their offensive production. As the team looks to improve from last season, and with the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels after suffering an injury, one major step toward doing so is adding a wide receiver to their depth chart.
The team had several prospects on their board during free agency and bid for players like Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs, who ultimately chose to sign elsewhere. On Friday, Washington agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson.
A Reliable Target in Tennessee
Last season with the Tennessee Titans, Van Jefferson was viewed as a reliable receiver and key target for quarterback Cam Ward. He started seven of 16 games, recording 29 receptions for 350 yards and one touchdown, including a season-high 75 receiving yards in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Before joining the Titans, Jefferson spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons. He began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jefferson's best season came in 2021 when he started all 17 games, recording 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Over his six-year NFL career, he has totaled 166 receptions for 2,226 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He also has strong NFL ties. Jefferson is the son of former longtime receiver Shawn Jefferson, who currently serves as the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.
What Jefferson Brings to Washington
While Jefferson may not have necessarily been the team's top option, his familiarity with multiple offensive systems and ability to stretch the field could make him a valuable rotational piece in the wide receiver room.
For a team looking to give Daniels more reliable targets and improve offensive consistency, Jefferson provides another option with experience in big moments, including being part of the Rams' championship roster during Super Bowl LVI.
Jefferson will likely compete for snaps in a crowded receiver room as Washington continues evaluating its offensive weapons heading into training camp. The signing does not necessarily close the door on the team adding another wide receiver through the draft or later in free agency, especially as the Commanders look to build a more consistent passing attack around Daniels.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo