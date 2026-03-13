New Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo 'Can't Wait' To Play With Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are putting the league on notice, even if the other 31 teams don't quite realize it yet.

Washington has made some serious headway in free agency, and while they haven't acquired the biggest names out there, they have solidly elevated the floor and ceiling of their roster with more work yet to be done.

Offense hasn't been a fixture of the Commanders' free agency, but they have added some talent with Rachaad White on a one-year deal and Zach Ertz's replacement at tight end, Chig Okonkwo.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Okonkwo will join Ben Sinnott and John Bates in the tight end room, and during his introductory press conference following his signing, he spoke about his excitement about getting to play with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Okonkwo High on Daniels' Ability

"Super appealing, man. He's just been great ever since college, and coming into the league, he's immediately had success," said Okonkwo. "So, just being with a guy like that that can get you the ball in different areas of the field, I'm super excited to play with his running ability and the way he opens up the game and the way he just creates space just by him being on the field. Super excited about that, can't wait."

#Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo on playing with QB Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/Wf2ncMS4x4 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) March 12, 2026

Okonkwo showed how excited he is to get to play with a quarterback of Daniels' caliber and the skillset that he possesses from the quarterback position, and for good reason.

Daniels' dual-threat ability thrives with athletic tight ends who win in space and with seam routes over the middle, which plays right into Okonkwo's strengths of quick releases, speed for deep crossers, contested catch ability, yards after catch (YAC), and a mismatch threat in the middle of the field.

At 26 years old, Okonkwo fits the mold of the Commanders' youth movement, and his step up in production in Tennessee last season in an expanded role with the Titans should only bring more excitement to what the offense will be capable of in 2026.

Commanders' fans are probably itching to see this team take the field with all the new pieces, but they will have to wait until training camp to do so. The addition of Okonkwo is huge, especially since it's a smart, cost-effective move, but Washington will have to continue adding skill players on the offensive side of the ball to make sure they are getting the most out of the unit to compete against some of the elite defenses in the NFL.

The good news is that the Commanders likely aren't done adding free agents with the most salary cap space in the league, even after all the moves they made, and they also own the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, where they can either take one of the best players in the draft or utilize the capital to make a blockbuster trade.

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