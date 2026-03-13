Commanders Reportedly Hosting Top WR Prospect on Top-30 Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

The NFL offseason is in full bloom with the free agent frenzy starting to slow down a bit after the early onslaught of signings.

The Washington Commanders have flown under the radar with their free agent class, but for those paying attention, it can be seen as one of the better jobs done in the open market. Oh, and even with their success in free agency, they still have the most salary cap space in the league to continue spending and elevating.

Defense has been a main focus for the Commanders thus far, aside from some re-signings and the additions of running back Rachaad White and tight end Chig Okonkwo. However, with that being said, it appears that the Commanders are primed to take an offensive weapon with the seventh overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

While many have forecasted perennial RB1 Jeremiyah Love to Washington, they could look to add to their wide receiver room here with the recent signing of White. A popular name has now emerged for the pick in USC wideout Makai Lemon, as it was reported that the Commanders will be hosting him on a top-30 visit before the NFL Draft.

The #Commanders have a top-30 visit set for USC WR Makai Lemon per @TonyPauline. pic.twitter.com/bKuu5Qetys — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 12, 2026

From West Coast to East Coast for Lemon

Lemon has been a consensus first-round wide receiver since deciding to enter the draft and is projected to be somewhere in the mid-first round, with the potential to become a true WR1 given how polished he is coming out of college.

Lemon, who excelled during his time at USC, would be an excellent addition to Washington's offense, providing a dynamic slot receiver to complement Terry McLaurin on the outside and elevate the pass game for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season, Lemon excels at separation, tempo routes, and yards after catch (YAC). He would immediately come in and become a reliable target on option routes, crossers, and short-to-intermediate plays for Daniels.

Analysts have highlighted his high-level understanding of the game, being able to find soft spots in zone defense and ball tracking ability, making him an immediate Day 1 contributor for the Commanders. Lemon would raise the efficiency of the Commanders' passing attack, which struggled mightily this past season with consistency due to injuries and lack of secondary options outside of McLaurin.

Lemon is one of those players who would be hard to pass up on. His versatility, toughness, football IQ, and long-term upside all point towards him being an A+ draft pick for the Commanders if they were to decide to take him seventh overall.

