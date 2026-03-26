Commanders Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are going through a shift that no one would've predicted this time a year ago.

While the franchise seemed to be moving in the right direction, a 5-12 finish during the 2025-26 campaign has Washington in evaluation mode. The Commanders parted ways with both of their coordinators and made numerous free-agent changes.

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington strengthened its defense with the additions of defensive end Odafe Oweh, defensive lineman Tim Settle, cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Leo Chenal, and safety Nick Cross. The team also signed tight end Chig Okonkwo, running back Rachaad White, and brought back a familiar face in wide receiver Dyami Brown.

The pieces are starting to fall into place, but the Commanders still have to nail their picks. There are a few positions of need to keep on the radar in April.

Commanders Still Have Key Needs Despite Free Agent Signings

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) making an incomplete pass during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Washington could still use a boost at certain spots across the roster.

One of the most obvious is at cornerback. Despite the signing of Robertson, the Commanders only have three players under contract at the position. Mike Sainristil struggled immensely last season, and Trey Amos suffered a fractured fibula in November.

LSU's Mansoor Delane is considered the top cornerback in the class, while Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and Clemson's Avieon Terrell are capable options as well.

Washington could also use further assistance off the edge, even with its investments in Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson. Dorance Armstrong and Javontae Jean-Baptist are both coming off season-ending injuries. With a top-10 pick, most of the high-profile pass-rushers should be available.

Names to keep an eye on include Texas Tech's David Bailey, Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., and Auburn's Keldric Faulk.

Wide receiver is probably a position the Commanders will monitor as well. The team needs a consistent pass-catcher opposite of Terry McLaurin, with Deebo Samuel likely moving on elsewhere. Ohio State's Carnell Tate and USC's Makai Lemon will be right in Washington's range.

The franchise does have Jacory Croskey-Merritt returning in the backfield, and brought in veterans such as White and Jerome Ford. At the same time, the room is in need of a true leader. Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is doubtful to still be around when Washington picks.

It's possible the Commanders could have another Fighting Irish running back, Jadarian Price, fall into their laps later in the draft. Washington's Jonah Coleman is also being tabbed as a potential second or third-round selection.

A large contingent of front office personnel and coaches, including general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, were in Columbus for Ohio State's Pro Day earlier this week. The Commanders spent a lot of time watching Caleb Downs, one of the top overall players on the board.

While the franchise signed Cross and has Nick Harris returning from a fractured fibula, Downs has the ability to make an immediate impact while being part of the future.

The path ahead is filled with potential options, and now Washington needs to figure out what its biggest priority is.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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