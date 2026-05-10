Could Stefon Diggs Be the Commanders’ Next Big Addition?

Fans love seeing hometown stars return to their roots, and that’s exactly what former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs did this weekend in the DMV through his Diggs Deep Foundation.

The focus of the event was giving back to mothers ahead of Mother’s Day, but for some Washington Commanders fans, one question still lingers: Could Diggs one day suit up in the burgundy and gold?

Diggs’ Connection Runs Deep

Before he became one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, Diggs was already a hometown star. He played at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School before staying close to home to play at University of Maryland. Even after becoming an NFL star, Diggs has continued to stay connected to the DMV community through charity events, youth programs, and appearances around the area.

Now, for the first time in years, the idea of Diggs returning to Washington does not feel impossible.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Washington Becoming a More Attractive Destination

Under owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are beginning to feel like a more stable and exciting franchise. Add in quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Washington suddenly looks like a destination that could attract big-name playmakers looking to compete.

Could the Commanders Use Another Playmaker?

The Commanders spent the offseason trying to improve several weak spots from last year while also adding more depth at wide receiver through the NFL Draft. Even with rookie Antonio Williams joining the room, Washington could still benefit from another veteran target alongside Terry McLaurin. A player like Diggs would immediately bring experience, leadership, and another explosive option to the offense.

Stefon Diggs was in DC today for a Diggs Deep Foundation event...is the MontCo kid and Maryland product looking to come home to join the Commanders? pic.twitter.com/gpjhZ6rfJu — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 9, 2026

Diggs Leaves the Door Open

After spending last season with New England, Diggs is now looking for a new home in free agency. When asked whether he has talked with players in Washington, Diggs hinted that the possibility is not completely off the table.

“Yeah, a little bit, a little bit,” Diggs said. “I’m familiar with the city, and I’m familiar with the people. So we’re gonna see down the pipe over these next couple months what looks good, what makes sense. I definitely want to shed some light on them and might go check them out for a little bit. It’s love. It’s hometown. So it makes sense.”

Still, Diggs made it clear that his current focus remains on giving back to the community before making any football decisions.

“But right now, I kind of take a breath,” Diggs said. “I’ve been training. I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to, but I’m more targeted on the charitable stuff right now and everything else will fall into place.”

Will a Homecoming Eventually Happen?

And if Washington continues building momentum, fans may eventually stop asking when Diggs is visiting home and start asking when he is signing here.

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