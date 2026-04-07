The Greatest First-Round Picks in Commanders History

The 2026 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, and the Washington Commanders will be looking to make a huge impact on their roster once they are on the clock.

GM Adam Peters has done a fantastic job through free agency and will now have the opportunity to carry that over to the incoming rookie class.

There are many different directions the Commanders could go when it comes to their first-round pick. They could look to improve their defense or give quarterback Jayden Daniels another elite weapon, either on the outside or in the backfield.

With the NFL Draft now here, we took a look at the best first-round picks that the Commanders have had in franchise history.

1983 Pick 28 – DB Darrell Green

Washington Redskins defensive back Darrell Green (28) Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Darrell Green can likely be seen as the biggest hit in the first round for Washington. With 20 seasons of elite play at cornerback, he was a foundational piece of the defense as a late first-round pick. Winning two Super Bowls was the icing on the cake, slotting him in as arguably the best value pick in NFL history.

1937 Pick 6 – QB Sammy Baugh

Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh in a portrait session. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

"Slingin' Sammy", as he became known, was literally the man who changed how the game of football was played, becoming the league's first true passer. His mark on the history of the game is evident across the league, and he also led the team to its first NFL Championship on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer.

1980 Pick 18 – WR Art Monk

Washington Redskins receiver Art Monk (81) Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Like Green, Art Monk was a pillar of the Joe Gibbs era in the DMV. A reliable wideout, Monk was the engine for three different Washington Super Bowl-winning teams and retired as the then-NFL's all-time leader in receptions.

1964 Pick 3 – WR Charley Taylor

Washington Redskins receiver Charley Taylor Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images © Copyright 1973 Malcolm Emmons | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Charley Taylor was a rare athlete, winning Rookie of the Year as a running back, only to have a successful career as a wide receiver that led to his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame. Like Monk, Taylor retired as the all-time leader in receptions, with the former eventually surpassing him.

2004 Pick 5 – S Sean Taylor

Washington Redskins safety (21) Sean Taylor Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

If Sean Taylor were still with us today, he would likely go down as the best first-round pick in Washington's history, but unfortunately, his career was tragically cut short. Despite that, Taylor's impact on the field was generational. A true Swiss Army knife from the safety spot, Taylor was fast enough to cover like a corner but would also hit hard like a linebacker. Still to this day, he remains the most beloved player to ever play for the franchise.

Honorable Mentions

Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by the Washington Commanders Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

• OT Trent Williams (2010 Pick 4): Pro Bowl pedigree tackle who was arguably the best left tackle of his generation.

• OLB/DE Ryan Kerrigan (2011 Pick 16): The franchise's all-time sack leader.

• LT Chris Samuels (2000 Pick 3): Six Pro Bowls in ten seasons and protected the blindside for a whole generation of Washington QBs.

• QB Jayden Daniels (2024 Pick 2): Early, but trajectory is massive. Already the face of the franchise and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

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