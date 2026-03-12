How the Commanders Spot in the NFC East Shifted After Free Agency

The Washington Commanders finished third in the NFC East last season with a disappointing 5-12 record, but were somehow able to avoid finishing last, with the New York Giants claiming the spot with just one less win.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a stranglehold on the division for the past couple of years. Still, it seems the division is starting to heat up, with the Giants, Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys all making aggressive moves to try to catch up.

Free agency is one way for teams to improve and have some movement within the division rankings, and it appears that the Commanders are doing the most to prove that they belong in the top spot.

Commanders Impressive Free Agency Moves Needle in NFC East Ranks

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Commanders have undoubtedly improved the most since the opening of free agency, with the Cowboys looking to be the second-most improved this offseason, before getting to the Giants and finally the Eagles.

The Eagles have lost the most this free agency period. Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship, Jahan Dotson, and Sam Howell have all departed, and while they did get a splash signing in cornerback Riq Woolen on a one-year deal, their lack of activity has been uninspiring.

The Cowboys haven't been all that active in free agency due to having a tight salary cap situation, but have seemingly done enough with the little that they do have. They were able to retain key players in George Pickens (non-exclusive franchise tag) and kicker Brandon Aubrey (second round tender), and haven't had too many tough departures while upgrading their entire defense, including trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary.

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants have signed several former Baltimore Ravens players, and while none have been a major splash move, they have elevated certain positions. Perhaps the one to harp on the Giants about in a very boring free agency for them is allowing one of Jaxson Dart's favorite targets, Wan'Dale Robinson, to head to Nashville on a four-year deal to join the Tennessee Titans.

While the other NFC East teams have gotten marginally better or lost some of the luster, the Commanders have quietly been extremely impressive on the open market. Defense was an obvious focus, and they hit on all three levels, landing up-and-coming edge rusher Odafe Oweh, linebacker Leo Chenal, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, and two pieces to the secondary in safety Nick Cross and cornerback Amik Robertson. Oh yeah, and they found a great replacement for Zach Ertz at tight end in Chig Okonkwo.

While the moves won't necessarily translate to the Commanders winning the division, a case can be made that they are right on the heels of the Eagles, along with the Cowboys, who should still be viewed as the favorite of the division despite not being very active in free agency.

There are still plenty of things to unfold this offseason, with more free agents still looking for new homes and the NFL Draft in April. But for now, it appears that the Commanders are doing the most to show that they should have a case for being the preseason favorite to win the division as long as they can fill out the rest of their roster holes.

