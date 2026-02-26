NFL Confirms Commanders Will Play International Game in 2026

Fans will be happy to see that the Washington Commanders are heading overseas again this upcoming season. The NFL announced that the franchise will play a 2026 regular-season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup continues with the league’s ongoing global expansion.

London Returns to the Schedule

This will be the Commanders' third regular-season game played outside of the United States, reflecting both the team’s and the NFL’s commitment to reaching fans worldwide.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier international venues, designed specifically to accommodate American football and host multiple games each season. The 2026 clash against the Jaguars will mark the second regular-season appearance in London for Washington.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Washington first took flight internationally in 2016, when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London. That matchup ended in a 27–27 tie. A decade later, the franchise will return to the UK, this time in a state-of-the-art stadium.

Building on Last Year’s Spain Experience

The upcoming London game follows the team’s most recent international appearance during the 2025 season. On November 16, 2025, the Commanders played the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in the country.

Washington fell to the Dolphins 16–13 in overtime, but the significance of the moment extended well beyond the final score. The game represented a historic milestone for the league and showcased the Commanders to a new audience.

“Last season’s trip to Madrid was personally unforgettable, and a tremendous milestone for our organization,” said Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris in a press release. “Playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Spain and experiencing the passion of fans was truly special and reaffirmed the power of and excitement for the Commanders and NFL globally.”

Another international assignment: the Commanders have been chosen to play a 2026 regular-season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. pic.twitter.com/aoylFqx0FF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2026

A Growing International Footprint

Harris emphasized that the 2026 London game carries similar significance. “London is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the world,” he said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring the Commanders and NFL football to this unique city. This trip represents another meaningful moment to engage new communities, strengthen relationships, and continue to enhance our fanbase in the UK and worldwide.”

The London matchup will be part of a record-setting nine international games scheduled for the 2026 NFL season, spanning four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums. Opponents for the Commanders and Jaguars, along with game dates and kickoff times, will be announced later this spring when the full 2026 NFL schedule is released. To date, the NFL has played 62 regular-season games outside the United States, with London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Toronto all hosting league contests.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebookand X for the latest news.