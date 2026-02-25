Commanders' Free Agent Zach Ertz Makes Retirement Decision

The Washington Commanders have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to free agency this offseason. As one of the teams with the most players set to enter the open market come early March, Washington will once again have to piece together a roster that likely won't have a ton of continuity.

One of those players is veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who announced that he would be returning to play next season for year 14.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources.



Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025. pic.twitter.com/yhxB326HfB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2026

Ertz, who will turn 36 mid 2026 season, will be an unrestricted free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Commanders before tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2025 season. The Commanders have expressed that they have kept talks active with Ertz and his camp during media availability at the NFL Combine, but there are also questions surrounding how his production will look at his age after a significant injury, as well as how he fits within the new offensive coordinator David Blough's scheme.

Is Ertz Re-Signing in the DMV the Right Move?

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ertz's decision not to retire shouldn't come as a surprise, given his strong production, but his next home may be that given the new direction of the Commanders' offense.

Ertz's age and injury history are obvious concerns, but his fit within the new offense is also something that must be examined. Add in the fact that the front office and coaching staff are extremely high on the young guys in the room, Ben Sinnott and John Bates, and it becomes increasingly likely that Washington heads in a different direction than retaining Ertz.

Yes, Ertz fits as a comfortable, low-risk re-signing for the Commanders, giving Jayden Daniels a comfort weapon and offering continuity, but their youth focus and Ertz's history and fit make him more of a maybe or not a priority at all to return to the DMV. Reports haven't leaned one way or another, but if you start to read between the lines and look at the tea leaves lying around, it appears that Ertz will be looking for a new home at the end of his career.

Losing Ertz shouldn't drastically impact what the Commanders are able to do, and while he would be a cheap option, the direction they are headed does not align with Ertz returning.

