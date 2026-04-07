Why NFL Executives are Skeptical of the Commanders' Recent Free Agency Strategy

2026 free agency has all but come to a standstill with the NFL Draft just weeks away before welcoming in the next rookie class and new additions for offseason workout programs.

It's been a clear path thus far for the Washington Commanders: get younger, faster, more athletic and versatile.

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn haven't been shy in stating they achieved what they wanted to in free agency, but when speaking with anonymous NFL executives about their thoughts on the Commanders' free agency, they are a bit skeptical, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Too Much Turnover and Hit & Misses?

The Commanders once again had some of the most turnover in free agency, as they have the past two seasons since the new regime took over, and they once again signed a league-high amount of guys making at least $6.5 million per year on short-term contracts.

“You kind of get what you pay for with those $6 million-$8 million guys,” an exec said. “They are fringe starters. It makes some sense. You gotta fill out your roster. They had to get younger.”

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While it may seem like putting a Band-Aid on the roster and depth chart, there were some solid additions. Getting younger, faster, and more versatile were the sticking points to what Peters and company wanted to accomplish this offseason. And while they did that, especially on defense, one executive wasn't so high on the signings of edge rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, as they don't see them as every-down contributors.

“Those are rotational pieces,” an exec said. “Oweh is more of a DPR (designated pass rusher) than an every-down guy, a little hit and miss. But they needed some speed on defense.”

These anonymous execs aren't completely wrong in their sentiments, but they also point towards one thing that can eliminate the issues they have brought up...

Jayden Daniels Solves All Problems

“They are making a bunch of revolving-door moves this year, which looks like a panic to me,” one exec said. “It is going to depend on how the quarterback plays. He can save it all.”

Most of the executives who spoke believe it's just the same old same old when it comes to what the Commanders did in free agency, but the overwhelming opinion is that it won't necessarily matter how these guys pan out, but more so about the play and health of star QB Jayden Daniels.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It's hard to deny the fact that the success of the Commanders rests solely on the shoulders of Jayden Daniels. We saw what could be when he was healthy and playing at the highest of levels in his rookie season, but we have also seen what happens when he isn't and is plagued by injuries.

While success shouldn't be held up by one player, it does start at the QB position. However, this is a team game, and no one player is going to win or lose a game for a team, let alone determine how a whole season will play out.

It takes everyone, and while the Commanders may not have had the best free agency in the eyes of executives from other organizations, they feel as if they landed the motherload as they search to make it back to the postseason with hopes of a deep playoff run.

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