Quan Martin Trade Could Make Sense For Commanders

The Washington Commanders have some issues on the defensive end that need to be worked out this offseason.

Some of the solutions may be linked to fixing the secondary, and a trade could be the best path moving forward. Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggests Quan Martin could be a trade candidate this offseason.

"The problems with Washington’s aforementioned defense were especially pronounced in the secondary, where the Commanders ended the year 31st in PFF coverage grade. As general manager Adam Peters pursues upgrades, Martin’s spot could be in jeopardy," Locker wrote.

"The former second-round pick hasn’t played as anticipated in the pros, receiving a 57.8 overall grade with a 38.6 PFF coverage mark. This year, Martin yielded the highest passer rating when targeted (151.8) at the position while also surrendering the seventh-most yards (468).

"The Commanders are armed with the fifth-most cap space, and safeties like Kevin Byard, Ar’Darius Washington and others could be free-agent targets. In turn, the 25-year-old may call another franchise home."

READ MORE: Fernando Mendoza Declaring for the NFL Draft Is Good News for Washington

Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin runs past New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martin Trade Might Make Sense For Commanders

Martin, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has one year remaining on his contract. The Commanders could look to extend him after the 2026 season, but there is also a chance he explores his options outside of the nation's capital in free agency.

In order to guarantee that the Commanders would get some value in return for Martin, Washington may go ahead of the curve and try to trade him before the start of next season.

This is the approach the Commanders took with running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during training camp. It's possible that general manager Adam Peters could adopt the same strategy for Martin that he used with Robinson.

The Commanders don't need to trade Martin, who has shown signs of growth for the Commanders since joining the team, but a deal is certainly possible on that front.

READ MORE: Commanders Defense Should Look Very Different Next Season



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Why the Commanders shouldn't extend Deebo Samuel despite his 2025 flashes



• Sean McDermott instantly becomes a Commanders' top defensive target

• Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft

• 3 Indiana national champions Washington should target in the NFL Draft