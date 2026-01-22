Commanders Defense Should Look Very Different Next Season

The Washington Commanders defense is undergoing a makeover this offseason.

The team is in need of an uplift after firing defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and seeing several veterans enter free agency. The first step for the offseason for the Commanders is figuring out who will lead the unit.

"Coach Dan Quinn took over playcalling duties from Joe Whitt Jr. for the final seven games, but his preference in the past has been to have someone else run the defense. Whitt, hired in 2024, did not have prior playcalling experience, so it's possible Washington will want someone who has done so in the past," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

Commanders Figuring Out New Defensive Identity

Once the Commanders bring in their defensive coordinator, the team can figure out which types of players they can bring into the fold.

"Add impact players on defense. Washington desperately needs them, otherwise simply changing coordinators won't have a strong enough yield. The Commanders need more speed and youth in their front seven, as well as a starting corner and safety," Keim wrote.

Someone the Commanders could look at in the NFL Draft is Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who is viewed as one of the best defensive prospects in the upcoming draft class.

"Improving the defensive front seven will be a core need for Washington, especially with linebacker Bobby Wagner set to hit free agency at 36. Ohio State's Arvell Reese would solve a lot of problems in the middle of the defense, but some scouts think he can be an edge rusher in the NFL. That's another priority for Quinn's unit," Keim wrote.

Reese could be off the board by the time the Commanders are picking with the No. 7 overall pick, but there's a possibility the team might look to trade up for him if they had the resources to do so. Another player that could make sense for them is Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, who is viewed as one of the best pass rushers in the draft class.

Ultimately, Washington needs as many playmakers as possible to come into the fold, both young and experienced.

