Commanders veteran issues blunt reality check

LANDOVER, Md. – There are two sides to the Washington Commanders conversation coming out of their Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On one hand, the Commanders are once again on a losing streak after dropping two straight since their last win against the New York Giants three weeks ago; and on the other, there were plenty of positives to take away from the team’s latest loss.

For receiver Terry McLaurin, there’s no other side of the conversation, and losing in Washington is not only unacceptable, but the only thing that matters when it happens.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McLaurin demands better execution

"We know we're going to fight, but just fighting isn't enough. We got to be able to execute at a higher level so we don't put ourselves in a hole so we're not climbing our way back,” McLaurin said after the Commanders’ 11th loss of the season, one shy of matching the team’s win total in 2024.

"That's just been who we are as a group all year. Even since DQ got here last year, it's a group that's going to play for four or five quarters no matter what it takes. So that's nothing that we ever concern ourselves with going into a game."

Quinn backs the veteran's standard

Speaking of DQ, that is, of course, head coach Dan Quinn. He shared the sentiment his veteran receiver did after the game, saying, "Love our fight, but the execution, you know, just isn't to the standard that needs to be to win the games and give credit to Dallas. …Those are ones that just, man, we've got to nail those, and no one's going to play a perfect game, but we for sure can't just go hard. Like it has to be going hard and getting the job done."

Quinn seemed to acknowledge some of the upside to his team’s latest defeat, but again reiterated that playing hard isn’t enough when it doesn’t produce wins.

"We just got to find a way to score in the red zone, which has been our Achilles heel," McLaurin said.

Red zone vs. third down reality

Statistically, the receiver is actually incorrect, as Washington has put together the NFL’s sixth-best red zone offense this season. The real Achilles heel has been simply getting into the red zone, something their 25th-ranked third-down offense doesn’t allow enough.

To McLaurin’s point, however, what has bugged the Commanders all season is missing out on red zone opportunities at the most inconvenient times.

"At the end of the day,” he added. “It's just going to come down to us executing better."

"So there were some positives in some individual performances today, and we definitely recognize those, but it's a team game, and we all walk away with the loss.

“It sucks because you want to win. I think that's really what it comes down to. We didn't win, and that's why we all do this."

READ MORE: Commanders may have unlocked defender after career game vs. Cowboys



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Commanders trade was a major mistake for Washington

• Commanders rule out defensive cornerstone for Christmas Day battle

• Commanders getting into Christmas spirit vs. Cowboys

•﻿ Commanders should keep eye on defensive star in College Football Playoff