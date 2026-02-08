Commanders in Danger of Brutal Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are going into free agency with a need to restructure the roster as it is currently built.

The Commanders have a lot of new pending free agents, and the team needs to decide whether to re-sign them or move on and bring in some fresh blood. NFL.com writer Matt Okada listed the Commanders as a team that will be hit the hardest in free agency this offseason.

"The Commanders were an honorable mention selection in last year’s version of this article as well, with what felt like the entire veteran core of their defense at risk of departure. Ultimately, that defense dropped from the middle of the league in 2024 to 27th in scoring and dead last in yards allowed in 2025," Okada wrote.

"The pressure’s on again this March, as Washington has 33 impending free agents (tied with the Jets for second-most) carrying a combined average salary of $104.4 million (second-most in the league). That list includes defensive captain Bobby Wagner﻿﻿, starting guard ﻿﻿Chris Paul and 2025 leading receiver ﻿﻿Deebo Samuel. The only reason Washington squeaks into the honorable mention section, instead of the top seven, is that it has $76 million in cap space (fifth-most in the league)."

Commanders Have Moves to Make This Offseason

The Commanders have been savvy ever since general manager Adam Peters out of years came to the nation's capital two years ago. After a successful 2024 campaign, the Commanders re-signed a number of their free agents, hoping that they would repeat their success from their run to the NFC championship.

Unfortunately, injuries ravaged the roster and stunted their growth. Now the Commanders are forced to figure out a way to pick up the pieces.

If the Commanders can push the right buttons in free agency this offseason, they will have a chance to be right back in the thick of things in the NFC playoff race.

