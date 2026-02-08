Commanders Face $16 Million Decision on Daron Payne

The Washington Commanders are having to make a decision soon in regards to defensive tackle Daron Payne's future.

Payne is set to hit free agency in 2027, but the Commanders could save some money if they cut him this year. ESPN insider John Keim looked into Payne's free agency situation.

"Payne has one year left on his contract and will cost $28 million against the salary cap for next season. That's the fourth-most cap space by a defensive tackle -- and a lot of room for a player with only one Pro Bowl (in 2022) and no All-Pro selections in his career," Keim wrote. "But the Commanders were pleased with how he played in 2025. Multiple offensive coaches who faced Washington's defense said their biggest worry entering games vs. Washington was Payne and the Commanders' interior line play.

"There's a definite chance, one team source said, that Washington allows Payne to play on the final year of his contract rather than extend and lower his cap hit. Also, if released, Payne would save Washington $16.8 million -- the same amount it might cost to replace him. If they opt to keep him at this cost, it could push Payne to earn a multi-year contract next offseason. And if he does exit after 2026, then Washington would be in line to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2027."

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Payne Could Become Free Agent For Commanders

Payne, 28, recorded 46 tackles this past season for the Commanders. He also added three sacks and five passes defensed.

Payne can be a strong player for the Commanders defense, but knowing how much money the team can save by releasing him, the idea of moving on has definitely gone through general manager Adam Peters' head.

It remains to be seen what the best course of action will be for the Commanders, but it's definitely setting up for an offseason of change and Payne might be looking for a new home for the first time in his career.

